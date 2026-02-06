Did Jeffrey Epstein still meet the Trumps in 2017? What does his brother write about the US president? Why is the name of a dog blacked out but not that of the victims? Why is Tump suddenly a Clinton fan - and what doubts are there about Epstein's suicide? Here are 5 answers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Did Epstein still meet the Trumps in early 2017? At least that's what a correspondence between the pedophile and an investor friend suggests.

Creepy conversations: What Mark Epstein wrote about Trump and Vladimir Putin and what his brother Jeffrey replied when Steve Bannon asked him if he was the devil.

Joseph of Nazareth and dog's name redacted: while some victims can be found with their address on file, elsewhere work is overzealous.

Clintons insist on testifying on camera - and since Bill and Hillary demand it, Trump talks about them very differently.

Orange strangers in Epstein's jail: a video shows something unidentifiable near the pedophile's cell on the eve of his death. Show more

Did Epstein still meet the Trumps in early 2017?

Boris Nikolic wants to meet with Jeffrey Epstein: At Christmas 2016, the investor asks his colleague by email when Epstein would be back in New York.

He replied just two minutes later: "I'll be in Palm [Springs in the US state of Florida] with all the Trump boys on the 4th - [it will be] fun." "Have fun," Nikolic comments. "Hope to see you on the 4th. I'm traveling to [San Francisco] on the 5th."

Jeffrey Epstein writes to investor Boris Nikolic at Christmas that he will have fun with "all the Trump boys" in Palm Springs, Florida, on January 4. US-Justizministerium

This shows that Epstein had apparently planned a meeting with the Trumps after the Republican election victory in the fall of 2016. Whether President-elect Donald Trump was there or just Don Jr. and Eric - or someone else entirely - is not clear from the email. Officially, the president claims to have broken up with Epstein in 2007.

Creepy conversations

This email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother Mark is remarkable. "How are you?" asks Mark on March 19, 2018. "You mentioned a while ago that you were feeling pre-diabetic. Has anything changed?"

And then Mark writes, probably with the then and current president in mind, "What's your boy Donald up to now?" Jeffrey replies shortly afterwards: "All good. Bannon is with me." Steve Bannon was chief White House strategist under Trump in 2017 and still maintains good relations with the 79-year-old.

Mark Epstein replied to this email two days later - with great importance: "Ask [Bannon] if [Vladimir] Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?"

What does that mean? Is this a joke? Questions to which the files unfortunately do not provide an answer. "Bubba" could have the meaning of brother. But who or what it means remains unclear.

Email correspondence between Mark and Jeffrey Epstein in March 2018. US-Justizministerium

The fact that Steve Bannon often visits Jeffrey Epstein came to the attention of the New York Times back in the summer of 2020. His name appears in the files 1866 times. With its publication, an almost two-hour interview that Bannon conducted with the paedophile in his New York home around 2019 also became public.

Among the newly released Epstein files is Steve Bannon’s two hour interview with him in which he appears to be helping Epstein rehabilitate his public image after his sex crime conviction. www.wsj.com/video/series...



[image or embed] — The Editorial Board (@editorialboard.bsky.social) 6. Februar 2026 um 00:48

The Guardian finds the conversation "bizarre": "In an esoteric, meandering conversation, the men discuss economics - Bannon is a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs - and philosophy, as well as Epstein's time in prison," the British newspaper summarizes.

Bannon also asks Epstein whether he believes he is the devil incarnate. Here is his answer:

It almost seems Epstein likes the notion when Bannon asks him if he’s the Devil… pic.twitter.com/TpLQhoRc4I — Unspoken (@UnspokenYTB) February 1, 2026

Joseph of Nazareth and dog's name redacted

The US Department of Justice made several mistakes when redacting identifying information about alleged victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein with two women who were first made unrecognizable by blue News. US-Justizministerium

This was revealed by an investigation by the AP news agency and other media organizations: The reporters discovered examples of sloppy, inconsistent or missing redactions in the most extensive publication to date of files from the years-long investigation into Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison cell in 2019, according to official accounts.

In this photo, Ghislaine Maxwell (left) can be seen with Nadia Marcinko. The latter was Jeffrey Epstein's pilot: born on February 21, 1985, the Slovakian has been missing since the beginning of 2024. Maxwell emailed this photo to Jeffrey Epstein on May 28, 2008. US-Justizministerium

However, a curious footnote to this procedure is more likely due to overzealousness: In a newspaper clipping included in the record, the Justice Department apparently blacked out the name "Joseph" from a caption to a Nativity scene at a California church.

"A nativity scene showing Jesus, Mary and (REDACTED)," it reads. In an email included in the data, a female dog's name also appears to have been obscured: "I spent an hour walking (SHE) and then another hour bathing, blow drying and brushing her. I hope she smells better!!!"

Clintons insist on on-camera testimony

Donald Trump is known for his hatred of his Democratic predecessors: he regularly calls Joe Biden the worst US president in history - and he even portrays Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys on Truth Social.

His relationship with BIll Clinton, on the other hand, is ambivalent: at the end of February 2015, he called the Democrat a "nice guy" during his first presidential election campaign, but said he had "a lot of problems" that were now coming to light. "Because of the famous island, because of Jeffrey Epstein. A lot of problems."

In mid-November 2025, Trump also announces that he will instruct the Department of Justice to investigate Bill Clinton. And on February 2, the president says: "When Epstein was alive, about ten years ago, nobody cared about him. But now it's falling back on them because Bill Clinton is playing such a big role: It turns out it was the Democrats who conspired with Epstein."

Trump: "When Epstein was alive, like 10 years ago, nobody cared about him. But now it's really hitting back on them because Bill Clinton is such a big part of it. It's turning out to be the Democrats who conspired with Epstein. So I think you're probably gonna see a little pullback from them."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2. Februar 2026 um 23:00

Trump even says that he expects the Democrats to drop the matter because of Clinton's name on the record. However, he then makes the U-turn: "It's frankly a shame," he says on February 5, referring to the upcoming Clinton statements. "I've always liked him. You? She's a very capable woman. She can debate better than anybody, I can tell you that. She's a smart woman. I don't like to see it."

Hillary Clinton to James Comer: “Let’s have it — in public. Cameras on. We’ll be there.” Meanwhile Donald Trump is suddenly: “It’s a shame.” “I always liked Bill.” “Hillary’s very capable.” That’s preemptive appeasement. He's scared.



[image or embed] — alexjungle.bsky.social (@alexjungle.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2026 um 18:25

Trump repeated the same day on "NBC News," "It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton. You know: I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill. I like his behavior towards me. I think he understood me, he understood me. He was the one who famously said: 'You don't want to run against Trump'."

Trump in 2015 on Bill Clinton: "Nice guy. Got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island, with Jeffrey Epstein. A lot of problems." What changed?



[image or embed] — Home of the Brave (@ofthebraveusa.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2026 um 19:46

This sudden change of heart naturally fuels speculation: Is the change of course designed to make good weather of the Clintons? They are pushing for their hearings, in which they are to testify under oath to Epstein, to be broadcast live.

So let’s stop the games.



If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.



You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.



We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

The duo is banking on maximum transparency when Hillary is heard first on February 26 and her husband Bill on the 27th. "Enough with the games," writes the former Secretary of State and demands: "Cameras on."

While vetting the Epstein files, the FBI created a list of prominent names mentioned in the documents—and they noted which people had "salacious information" about them in the records. Trump was on the "salacious" list. Bill Clinton was not. www.justice.gov/epstein/file...



[image or embed] — David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2026 um 00:36

James Comer, Republican Chairman of the responsible Oversight Committee, promises to publish all information, but it is unclear whether the statements will be shown live.

Orange-colored strangers in the Epstein prison

The Epstein files also include transcripts from officers who viewed the video footage from the prison after the paedophile's death on August 10, 2019. This reveals inconsistencies, reports "CBS News".

Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo. US-Justizministerium

Specifically, it is about something on the stairs leading to Epstein's cell: At 10:39 p.m. on August 9, something colored can be seen. "Something orange flashes and appears to be going up the stairs to level L - it could be an inmate being escorted there," FBI agents initially noted.

FBI memo on the prison shooting on the eve of Epstein's death. US-Justizministerium via CBS News

The Department of Justice report then mentions an officer carrying orange "linens or bedding". The inmates would not be walking around at such an hour, it says.

Report of the Office of Inspector General at the Ministry of Justice on the prison video. US-Justizministerium via CBS News

The final report finally states: "At approximately 10:39 p.m., an unidentified [guard] appeared to walk up the stairs to Level L and then reappeared in the camera's field of view at 10:41 p.m."

However, research by CBS News suggests that the person resembled an inmate rather than an officer. This contradicts the official interpretation that there were no people in the vicinity of Epstein's cell on the evening before his death.

With material from the AP news agency.