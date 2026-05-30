The SP of the canton of Fribourg is putting three female candidates in the race for the State Council. They are Lise-Marie Graden, Chief Councillor of the Saane district, Kirthana Wickramasingam, Grand Councillor and Municipal Councillor of Bulle, and Stephanie Tschopp, Municipal Councillor of Schmitten.

The SP of the canton of Fribourg is putting forward three female candidates for the State Council. From left: Kirthana Wickramasingam, member of the cantonal parliament and municipal councillor of Bulle, Stephanie Tschopp (center), municipal councillor of Schmitten, and Lise-Marie Graden, mayor of the Saane district.

The election of the delegates took place on Saturday in Fribourg as part of an extraordinary party conference of the Fribourg SP. The result came as no surprise. There were three candidates for three seats. The SP wants to retain at least the seat of 65-year-old State Councillor Jean-François Steiert, who is not standing again after ten years in government.

The party also wants to win back the seat it lost to the Greens in 2021 when Anne-Claude Demierre retired. The three women will be on the joint list of the left-wing alliance for the cantonal elections on November 8, with a possible run-off on November 29.

The SP trio will be joined by Sylvie Bonvin-Sansonnens, the former Green State Councillor, and Vincent Pfister, a member of the center-left party, who have already been confirmed by their parties.