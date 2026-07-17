While the U.S. president does nominate candidates for top positions, it is the Senate that decides whether his nominees will actually take office. Resistance is now growing there—and it’s coming from within his own ranks.

Back then, everything was still fine between them: Texas Senator John Cornyn accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump to a speech in January 2019 during his first term in office.

Here's what it's all about Of all people, Republican senators are increasingly becoming an obstacle for Donald Trump in filling key government positions.

Several of Trump's fellow party members, who have been politically punished by him, are subjecting his nominees to unusually critical scrutiny in the Senate committees.

Trump's nominations for the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, in particular, are meeting with growing reservations. Summary created with

So far in his second term, Donald Trump has had little trouble getting his preferred nominees confirmed by the Senate. The Republicans have largely stood united behind the president.

The U.S. president can nominate cabinet members, agency heads, and top officials. However, many of these appointees cannot take office until they have been confirmed by the Senate. First, the relevant committees review the candidates; then, as a rule, the full Senate votes on the appointment.

Now a remarkable shift in sentiment is taking shape: those Republican senators whom Trump has politically alienated in recent months are emerging as the most critical scrutinizers of his personnel decisions.

The Price of Political Differences

The focus is currently on the nomination of Todd Blanche as Attorney General. Blanche is considered one of Trump’s closest confidants. He previously represented the president as his personal attorney in several criminal cases. It is precisely this close relationship that is now raising significant concerns in the Senate—and not just among Democrats.

In recent months, Trump has shown on several occasions that he does not tolerate criticism from within his own party. Several Republican senators who opposed him or disagreed with him on specific issues lost his support.

One of the most prominent cases involves John Cornyn of Texas. In the run-up to the Republican primary, Trump threw his support behind Cornyn’s intra-party challenger, Ken Paxton. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also lost the president’s support and lost his seat to his intra-party opponent. Thom Tillis, meanwhile, has decided not to run for re-election in North Carolina following repeated conflicts with Trump.

Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina, will not seek reelection in November after Trump publicly threatened to support an opponent in the Republican primary. Keystone

However, these three senators still serve on the committees that decide on the president’s key personnel appointments. Since the Republicans sometimes hold only a one-vote majority on those committees, even a single dissenting vote can significantly jeopardize a nomination.

Tough Questions Instead of Approval

During the recent hearings, John Cornyn singled out Todd Blanche in particular. The focus was on a controversial settlement between the Department of Justice and Donald Trump. Critics fear that this could create a fund worth billions that could be misused for political purposes.

You can read more about the controversial fund here Justiz-Deal bringt Milliarden Trumps Vergleich mit sich selbst

Blanche did try to assure the senators that the fund would not be implemented. However, several Republicans were not convinced. After the hearing, Cornyn openly stated that he had not yet made his decision.

Currently facing questions from the senators: Todd Blanche. Keystone

Thom Tillis also called for binding legal safeguards to ensure that such a fund could not be reactivated in the future.

Cassidy Puts Pressure on Health Care Candidates

Bill Cassidy's criticism was even more pointed. The senator, who is a doctor himself and chairs the Health Committee, used the confirmation hearings for several health care nominees to conduct unusually tough questioning.

The focus was particularly on Erica Schwartz, Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cassidy wanted to know whether she would stand up to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the event of a conflict. Kennedy has been regarded for years as a prominent critic of vaccines, and his statements regularly spark controversy.

Erica Schwartz during her hearing before the Senate committee. Keystone

Cassidy made no secret of the fact that he expects a CDC director to consistently defend scientific findings—even if they contradict the White House’s political views. His warning was clear: Misinformation about vaccinations has already led to children becoming seriously ill or dying. He therefore expects scientific independence from the agency’s leadership.

Another candidate from the Ministry of Health also had to face critical questions about his past statements expressing skepticism toward vaccines.

Loyalty is no longer enough

This trend highlights a structural problem for Trump. Many of his key personnel decisions are based on personal trust. That is precisely why the president often nominates longtime associates or people who have supported him in political and legal disputes.

In the Senate, however, a different standard has traditionally applied. Even Republican senators expect at least the appearance of institutional independence—especially in agencies such as the Department of Justice or the public health authorities.

This is precisely where several of Trump’s nominees are coming under pressure. Critics are asking whether, in the event of a conflict, they would prioritize the president or the Constitution in their actions. Although Blanche tried to emphasize during his confirmation hearing that he is not a “yes-man” for the president, his longstanding personal relationship with Trump makes it difficult for many senators to view this independence as credible.

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