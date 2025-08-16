While the right-wing channel "Fox News" is the first to interview Trump and senses "peace in progress", its left-wing counterpart CNN calls the Alaska summit "embarrassing". The British BBC misses consequences - and the "Kyiv Independent" is appalled.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four selected reactions to the Alaska summit.

"Fox News" is the first broadcaster to interview Trump after the meeting and patriotically reports that Ukraine is now on the ball.

CNN is ashamed of the fuss Trump is making about Putin and is glad that at least no decisions have been made.

The BBC reminds us why the meeting actually took place and misses the consequences of the USA.

The Kyiv Independent's commentary on the issue is unambiguous. Show more

"Fox News": Vladimir impressed - "Peace in Progress"

"Fox News" presenter Sean Hannity was the first journalist to interview the US President immediately after the summit. His introduction:

"The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is now a done deal - but not before Vladimir got a closer look at the power, the high development, the strength, the might of the U.S. military - with that incredible, perfectly coordinated flyover by a B-2 bomber and four F-35 stealth jets."

Sean Hannity was the first to interview Donal Trump and was initially blown away by the US Air Force's show of force. YouTube/Fox News

"I can tell you that it was a very cordial meeting," Trump then reports. "You know, he's a strong man, he's damn tough on all these things, but the meeting was a very cordial meeting between two very important countries, and it's very good when they get along."

Trump says: "I think we're pretty close to an agreement. Now we just need Ukraine to agree." He advises the Ukrainian president to accept the offer that Putin has apparently made. "Fox News headlines accordingly: "Trump urges Zelensky to 'make a deal' in Hannity interview after 'productive' talks with Putin".

"Fox News sees peace in progress. foxnews.com

The New Yorker is allowed to do a lot of advertising on his own behalf in the interview and once again mentions that he has ended five wars. His statement that Selenskyj must "close the deal now" must be understood against this background.

CNN: To make you ashamed

CNN presenter Fareed Zakaria found the meeting "embarrassing":

"The fact that Putin was welcomed on American soil. The fact that Trump literally gave him the red-carpet treatment he rarely gets from Democratic allies of the US. Trump thinks Putin is an equal, a great on the world stage. And the rest of the West treats him as a kind of outlaw."

Zakaria calls the fact that there was no "deal" "positive". He could also have given away "a quarter of Ukraine" because he fell for Putin's flattery: the Russian had publicly put the American in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize, for example, and claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have broken out with Trump.

BBC: No consequences?

The BBC had three correspondents on the ground in Alaska - the British broadcaster asked all three for an assessment:

"Even if there was less at stake for Trump in these negotiations than in Ukraine or Russia, there will still be a dent in his national and international reputation after he had previously promised that this meeting had only a 25 percent chance of failing," writes Anthony Zurcher.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Donald Trump on August 15 in Anchorage. KEYSTONE

"Today, the Russian president was in the geopolitical spotlight, sharing the stage with the leader of the world's most powerful country. But how will Trump react to the events? He still hasn't managed to convince Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine," adds Steve Rosenberg.

"In recent months, there have been a series of Western deadlines that passed without consequences and threats that were never carried out. The Ukrainians see this as an invitation for Putin to continue his attacks. Perhaps they see the apparent lack of progress made in Anchorage in the same light," says Vitaliy Shevchenko.

"Kyiv Independent": "This meeting was disgusting. Putin loved it."

The "Kyiv Independent" headlines in bewilderment: "This meeting was disgusting. Putin loved it". The commentary begins no less bitterly: "Disgusting. Shameful. And ultimately useless."

Trump and Putin at the summit. KEYSTONE

The reason: "From the moment he stepped off the plane on American soil, the Russian dictator was beaming. He was no longer an international outcast and was finally accepted - and respected - by the leader of the free world. Trump's predecessor once called Putin a murderer; Trump gave him a royal reception."

Memories of Selensky's visit to the White House come to mind: "The Ukrainian president had to endure public shame. Russia's president was pampered. Both incidents were disgraceful." And then Foreign Minister Lavrov also turned up in a USSR sweater: Putin returned to Moscow a winner.

"From the moment he stepped off the plane on American soil, the Russian dictator was beaming," writes the Kyiv Independent. KEYSTONE

The Kyiv Independent laments a dilemma: "Trump doesn't realize that Putin doesn't do business with Ukraine - he's messianic. He wants Ukraine for Russia. Period. For Putin and his inner circle, Ukraine's independence is an accident that they want to correct." No one will remember this meeting longer than Ukraine, the commentary ends.