One day after Hurricane Milton, the extent of the damage is slowly becoming visible. Thousands of people have lost their homes. Many roads are flooded or littered with debris.

Sven Ziegler

Hurricane "Milton" has reached the sea again after its devastating path across the US state of Florida. It left behind dead and injured people, millions of households without electricity and many thousands of people without drinking water.

Only gradually are the numerous damages caused by the hurricane becoming visible. Thousands of people are without a roof over their heads and many houses have been completely destroyed.

Millions of people had been called to evacuate in advance. There were reports of long traffic jams and fuel shortages. Over 80,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters, while others decided to stay in their homes. When the authorities could no longer guarantee safe evacuations, they ordered people to barricade themselves on site.

Rescue workers are now working at full speed to get an overview of the situation. The clean-up work should also begin as soon as possible.