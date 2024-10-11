  1. Residential Customers
Demolished houses, flooded streets The enormous destruction after "Milton" is now becoming visible

Sven Ziegler

11.10.2024

One day after Hurricane Milton, the extent of the damage is slowly becoming visible. Thousands of people have lost their homes. Many roads are flooded or littered with debris.

11.10.2024, 09:47

11.10.2024, 09:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • One day after Hurricane Milton, the extent of the damage is slowly becoming visible.
  • Thousands of people have lost their homes.
  • Many streets are flooded or littered with debris.
Show more

Hurricane "Milton" has reached the sea again after its devastating path across the US state of Florida. It left behind dead and injured people, millions of households without electricity and many thousands of people without drinking water.

Only gradually are the numerous damages caused by the hurricane becoming visible. Thousands of people are without a roof over their heads and many houses have been completely destroyed.

Hurricane "Milton" leaves destruction in its wake.
Hurricane

Hurricane "Milton" leaves behind enormous damage.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

Numerous settlements were devastated.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

Cars were washed away.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

The roof of the Tropicana Dome stadium in St. Petersburg was completely shredded.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

A woman surveys the damage to her house in Palmetto.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

A house once stood here on Anna Maria Island. Now only the stairs remain.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

Entire houses were also destroyed in Fort Pierce.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

In St. Lucie County, a police station toppled over.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

Boats were washed ashore near Tampa...

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

... In many parts of the city, streets are under water.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hurricane

Now the lengthy clean-up work begins.

Image: KEYSTONE

Millions of people had been called to evacuate in advance. There were reports of long traffic jams and fuel shortages. Over 80,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters, while others decided to stay in their homes. When the authorities could no longer guarantee safe evacuations, they ordered people to barricade themselves on site.

Rescue workers are now working at full speed to get an overview of the situation. The clean-up work should also begin as soon as possible.

