It's not just in the state of Minnesota that parts of the population and ICE agents are clashing after Renee Good was killed in Minnepolis. It's bubbling up all over the country, as shown by very different examples - from Joe Rogan to Trump's military threat and blunt force trauma to money.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Do we really want to be the Gestapo?" Right-wing podcast giant Joe Rogan takes a stand in the debate over ICE deployments.

Trump threatens to deploy the military if the protest in Minnesota doesn't end. The mayor of Minneapolis warns that the president is counting on the situation escalating in order to intervene.

In Minneapolis, an ICE agent shoots a Venezuelan man in the leg for allegedly threatening officers with a snow shovel. Show more

"I can also understand the point of view of those who say, 'Yeah, but you don't want militarized people running around the streets arresting people who turn out to actually be U.S. citizens who just don't have papers on them.' Do we really want to be the Gestapo? 'Where are your papers? Is that what we want?"

That's not just anyone saying that. These are the words of Joe Rogan, whose political podcast not only tops the Spotify charts in the USA, but also in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In the UK, he ranks second, and in the USA, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has been at the top since 2020. The 58-year-old has opinion power.

Rogan: "Its very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face…It just looked horrific to me. When people say it's justifiable because the car hit it, it seemed like she was turning the car away."



And Rogan normally uses this to drum up support for Donald Trump from his audience of millions. So his choice of words this time is all the more surprising. What moved the man to say what he did? "It's very ugly to see someone shoot a US citizen, especially a woman, in the face. [...] It just looked horrible to me. When people say, 'It's legitimate because the car hit him' - it looked like she steered the car away."

Joe Rogan's criticism is just one aspect of a veritable wave of anger and opposition sparked by the death of Renee Nicole Good on January 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here are three other facets of the current situation that show just how divided the US is.

Trump threatens military action

Donald Trump is threatening the US state of Minnesota with the Insurrection Act via his Truth Social platform: this insurrection law from 1807 allows the president to deploy the military and National Guard domestically.

Trump threatens anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota that if they don't stop 'attacking the patriots of ICE', he will invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow the use of active-duty U.S. military forces to crack down against civilians

If the "corrupt politicians of Minnesota do not obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurgents from attacking the patriots of ICE", he will end this "travesty" in this way, the president writes.

ICE has turned Minneapolis into a war zone, this is insane

The mayor of Minneapolis fears that the government is betting on an escalation of the situation: "We must not take the bait," Jacob Frey warns his fellow citizens. "The overwhelming majority of people have demonstrated peacefully."

When there were arguments, other demonstrators intervened: "You know what? That's exactly what Trump wants. He wants us to take the bait. He wants these rioters to influence the crowd to hurt others or damage property."

ICE shootings again in Minneapolis and California

"It's gotten aggressive here," reports "Fox News" reporter from Minneapolis: Once again, an ICE agent in the city has shot at a person at his residence. The man from Venezuela threatened the officers with a shovel, one of them felt threatened and shot the attacker in the leg.

"It seems like things are getting out of control really quickly there," Sean Hannity, a presenter on the conservative channel, introduces the report. "The protests continue to degenerate into rage," confirms colleague McAdams later. "ICE agents say they are being outed, tracked and targeted." The White House is monitoring the situation, it continues.

Frey: "Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear."



Funny how this logic never applies to the invasion of illegal aliens.

While the Venezuelan is expected to recover from his injury in Minneapolis, Kaden Rummler is no longer the same after his encounter in Santa Ana, California. The 21-year-old undergoes six hours of surgery on January 9 after an officer shoots him in the face at close range.

Kaden Rummler tries to come to the aid of a friend who is being taken away. After the shooting, videos show the ICE agent dragging the young man away by his sweater as he visibly struggles to breathe. The victim will only be able to see out of one eye after the subsequent emergency operation.

The ICE agent drags Kaden Rummler away after shooting the 21-year-old in the face at close range. The case is documented, but because the videos are difficult to watch, they are not linked here. X

A lot of shrapnel remains in his face for now because it's still too dangerous to remove the pieces, his aunt Jeri Rees tells the Los Angeles Times."That could have cost him his life," she laments. "Now he can't sneeze or cough for the next six weeks because that could cause a lot of damage."

Crowdfunding for the victim as well as the shooter

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the victim, Renee Good, but it is already over. The reason: the fundraising target of 1.5 million dollars to support her family has been reached. The largest single donation was 50,000 dollars from an anonymous person. But donations are also being collected for the shooter.

The initiator writes on GoFundMe: "After seeing all the media sch**** about crowdfunding for a domestic terrorist, I think the agent who was 1000 percent justified in shooting deserves crowdfunding."

I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty.



I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty.

To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good's family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide…

The goal of 800,000 dollars is as good as reached. One of the two largest donations of 10,000 dollars each came from billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who justified his donation on X. He had also wanted to give money for Good, but the campaign had already ended by then.