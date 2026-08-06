One or two generals are said to have been buried at an exclusive Moscow cemetery. According to observers, they are believed to be victims of the bombing at the upscale Balzi Rossi restaurant on August 1.

This photo is said to show a fresh grave at Moscow's Troekurovo Cemetery, where a victim of the August 1 attack in Moscow was buried.

Cemetery for Generals The Kremlin is said to have quietly buried the victim of the attack in Moscow

Here's what it's all about Observers report that a secret funeral for high-ranking Russian military officials took place in Moscow.

They are believed to be one or two victims of the August 1 bombing in Moscow.

One of those buried is said to be General Igor Yerusalimov Summary created with

Did Russia secretly bury a general who was killed in the Moscow attack? The Russian-in-exile news site Medusa and several Ukrainian media outlets report that a funeral took place at the Troekurovo Cemetery, in a section reserved for high-ranking military officers and intelligence personnel.

A bomb exploded on August 1 at the upscale Balzi Rossi restaurant in Moscow. At least three people were killed in the blast.

Now, Russian Telegram channels—from which Russian exiles and Ukrainian observers cite a funeral held behind closed doors. Security forces reportedly patrolled the cemetery all morning, and visitors were screened with metal detectors. An honor guard carried the flag of the Space Forces. A flag of the Ground Forces was reportedly placed on the coffin.

A name is making the rounds

According to Ukrainska Pravda, one of those buried could be General Igor Yerusalimov—the blogger Necro Mancer, who is cited by several news portals, had posted condolences for the soldier.

Eyewitnesses also reportedly mentioned a “relatively young” major general. It is unclear whether this refers to the 53-year-old Yerusalimov or another general.

Bloggers and other observers believe that the attack in Moscow was aimed at the birthday party of Aleksandr Chayko, the commander of the Russian Air and Space Forces. There has been no official confirmation of who was killed in the attack, nor of the funeral at Moscow’s Troekurovo Cemetery.