Sounds like science fiction, but it's true The last time a commercial flight crashed was light years ago

Christian Thumshirn

5.12.2024

When a passenger plane crashes, the news goes around the world. Much more difficult to notice is the opposite: the absence of a crash. The last one in the USA happened 16 years ago. How safe is flying?

05.12.2024, 04:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The last time a US airline plane crashed was in 2009, in Europe in 2015.
  • An analysis now provides information about safety when flying.
  • According to the study, American and European airlines have flown a total of 30 trillion passenger kilometers without a fatal accident.
Show more

The last time a US airline crashed was on February 12, 2009 in the state of New York. Fifty people were killed in the crash of a Colgan Air turboprop aircraft. The cause of the accident was determined to be a cascade of wrong decisions by both pilots, which led to a stall.

In Europe, the last crash was over nine years ago. On March 24, 2015, a Germanwings Airbus crashed into a mountainside in the south of France. In this case, co-pilot Andreas Lubitz committed suicide - and mass murder: he took 149 passengers and crew members with him to their deaths.

30 trillion passenger kilometers without a crash

Common to both continents: flying has never been safer than it is today. Since then, American and European airlines have flown a total of 30 trillion passenger kilometers without a fatal accident. Find out what this figure means and how safe you can feel as a passenger in the video.

