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War-torn Sudan The last temple guardian fears for his pyramids

Adrian Kammer

10.5.2026

65-year-old Mostafa comes from a family that has guarded the pyramids in Sudan for generations. The complexes were built around 2,400 years ago in the Kingdom of Kush. Today, however, they are in a poor condition.

10.05.2026, 18:54

The pyramids of Meroe were one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country. However, since the outbreak of civil war in Sudan three years ago, the area has been almost deserted. Tourists have stayed away and many archaeologists have had to leave the country.

What remains is the guardian Mostafa Ahmed Mostafa and two archaeologists, who use simple means to protect the millennia-old structures from sand, rain and further destruction.

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