Russians and Ukrainians face each other in Stepnohirsk. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

In Stepnohirsk in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian units are engaged in fierce house-to-house fighting. According to Ukrainian officers, the survival time of newly mobilized Russian soldiers there is extremely short - the battles could have far-reaching strategic consequences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Stepnohirsk, near Zaporizhia, Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting in intense house-to-house battles.

A Ukrainian officer estimates the "life expectancy of a mobilized Russian" there at around twelve minutes.

Control of the village is considered crucial, as it influences access to the Kinska River and thus the approach to Zaporizhia. Show more

A destroyed block of flats, burnt-out facades, shell holes between houses - Stepnohirsk has become a focal point on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region. As the British newspaper "The Times" reports, fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian units is raging in the village.

The village, which once had around 5,000 inhabitants, is considered the last Ukrainian defensive position before the Kinska River. According to Ukrainian sources, up to 20,000 Russian soldiers are deployed there. The aim is to advance north towards Zaporizhia. Should Russian troops cross the river, they could bombard the city "around the clock" with artillery, a Ukrainian officer with the combat name "Mongol" told The Times. "Our task is first and foremost to kill Russians."

Another officer from the Ukrainian elite unit "Ferrata", called "Nine", painted a drastic picture. "I estimate that the life expectancy of a mobilized Russian here is about 12 minutes, no more," the British newspaper quoted him as saying. Russian sources had previously claimed that they were already holding positions in the village. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, on the other hand, reported ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainians and Russians are engaged in fierce fighting. KEYSTONE

According to Ukrainian sources, the Kremlin has deployed up to 65,000 soldiers in the region. The Ukrainian defenders say they are outnumbered by a ratio of one to seven.

Operations in the region are highly risky

A sergeant with the nickname "Ice" told "The Times" just how risky the operations are. In December, he sent a 15-strong special team to the vicinity of a Russian-controlled farm to set up observation and ambush points. To avoid being surrounded, the soldiers split into four groups and marched 15 kilometers on foot.

After several days of observation, regular infantry units followed. Shortly before reaching their destination, one of the groups was spotted by a drone, which immediately opened fire. A close friend of "Ice" was killed in the process. Within 15 minutes, eight so-called FPV drones had also crashed into an already damaged shelter.

The soldiers had entrenched themselves in the burning shelter with water-soaked masks. "We made the enemy believe that we were all already burnt," said "Ice". Several men had suffered serious burns but survived.

According to the Ukrainian side, a Russian flanking movement was stopped in February after Russian access to the Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine was blocked. Nevertheless, the attacks on the center of Stepnohirsk continue. "Mongol" announced that it would continue to fight as long as Russian troops were on Ukrainian soil.

According to observers, the battles around the village could potentially point the way for the further course of the fighting in the region.