More than just a budget dispute: The shutdown as a showdown in Washington.

For a month now, government business in the USA has been largely at a standstill. The shutdown is not only affecting the lives of Americans - people from abroad are also feeling the consequences.

For a month now, hardly anything has been working in many authorities and institutions in the USA. US President Donald Trump's Republicans and the Democrats cannot agree on a federal budget. A solution to the conflict is not in sight.

The longest shutdown to date lasted 35 days. Experts believe it is quite likely that the current shutdown could continue for weeks.

What is a shutdown?

The US parliament - Congress - was unable to agree on a new federal budget by the end of September. A draft from Trump's Republican Party for a transition budget did not receive the necessary majority. A Democratic proposal had previously failed. Because no more funds were available, parts of government activity came to a standstill.

Institutions not classified as systemically relevant, such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, had to close or send their employees on forced leave. In the event of a shutdown, government work therefore comes to a temporary standstill in large parts until the budget freeze is resolved.

What are the points of contention between the parties?

A key sticking point is the debate on healthcare spending: Medicaid: the Democrats want to reverse cuts to the state benefits program for low-income people. These cuts were part of Trump's big tax bill. The Republicans reject changes because the law was only passed in the summer.

Obamacare: The Republicans want to limit subsidies for private health insurance. They should only apply for two years and only for people with legal residence status. The Democrats, on the other hand, consider a permanent continuation of the subsidies to be appropriate in order to ensure that millions of Americans have access to affordable health insurance. In contrast to Germany, there is no general state health insurance in the USA. Show more

New health insurance premiums will be set from today - as no decision has yet been made on extending the subsidies, the co-payments of many insured persons could rise significantly.

However, the Republicans could harm themselves in the process: According to the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation, around three quarters of beneficiaries live in states that Trump won in the last presidential election. Rising costs would hit their own voter base - and the debate within the party is likely to intensify as to whether ideological principles or the interests of their own voters weigh more heavily.

What are the consequences of the budget freeze for government staff?

A number of government employees are no longer receiving a salary, even if it is usually still paid retroactively. Many of them - like many other Americans - are living paycheck to paycheck and have hardly any savings. Employees in important areas such as the military, border patrol, emergency services or air traffic control continue to work unpaid for the time being - the money is usually paid in arrears. Members of Congress and the President will continue to receive their salaries. Subcontractors are not guaranteed back pay.

The bipartisan think tank Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that at least 670,000 government employees were forcibly furloughed at the end of October. Around 730,000 other employees are working without pay. Many are also fearing for their jobs. The government wanted to cut jobs permanently. Dismissals in the course of the shutdown have been prohibited by the courts for the time being.

There are now some offers of help for government employees. The non-profit World Central Kitchen, for example, handed out meals to furloughed employees. Some restaurants and bars in Washington are offering special discounts on presentation of a government ID card. At airports, airlines donated meals to affected employees.

How is all this affecting the economy?

The budget freeze is having a negative impact on the economy in several ways. The many government employees are having to cut back on their spending - consumer sentiment is slipping across the country. In addition, authorities and institutes are no longer awarding contracts, which means that the private sector is also suffering from the lack of tenders.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that the US economy would permanently lose seven to 14 billion dollars (six to twelve billion euros) if the shutdown lasted four to eight weeks.

This is significantly more than during the longest shutdown to date at the turn of the year 2018/19: according to the budget office, a total of three billion dollars in economic output was permanently lost at that time. By "permanent" loss, we mean that part of the lost economic activity that cannot be compensated for even after the end of a shutdown, for example through subsequent salary payments and project awards.

What are the consequences of the shutdown for the population and tourists?

According to government figures, around 42 million Americans receive food stamps - they are threatened with the loss of food aid at the beginning of November. Low-income families, single parents and older people who rely on monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are particularly affected.

Dozens of cities are suing the government over this. Most recently, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to maintain state food aid in a preliminary injunction.

Furthermore, according to the media, applications to authorities are only being processed with delays. Air traffic delays and cancellations are increasing. Tourists who want to travel to the United States have to allow more time for visa processing or entry, for example. Cultural activities are also affected: Numerous museums - including those of the Smithsonian Institution - are closed. National parks remain open, but not the visitor centers on site.

How do Americans view the shutdown?

According to polls, a majority of Americans blame the Republicans for the budget freeze. This could in turn benefit the Democrats in the upcoming elections. On November 4, 2025, the new mayors of New York and New Jersey and the new governor of the state of Virginia will be elected. The results are seen as a mood test for the important congressional elections (midterms) in November 2026.

What happens now?

Thanksgiving, one of the most important US holidays, is coming up at the end of November. Traditionally, hundreds of thousands of people travel to visit family and friends. In view of the already difficult staffing situation at airports, last-minute travel changes could further dampen the mood in the country.

On November 4, the shutdown would last as long as in 2018, when the shutdown dragged on for 35 days. Trump also ruled the USA back then. Only after the majority of the population blamed the Republicans for the budget blockade and accumulated economic losses did the two parties move closer together. On January 25, 2019, Trump signed a law that enabled the partial resumption of government operations.