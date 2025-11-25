Daniel who? The man who is now negotiating over Ukraine - Gallery Driscoll is part of Donald Trump's team (archive photo). Image: dpa He is considered a buddy of JD Vance: Daniel Driscoll (archive photo). Image: dpa Daniel who? The man who is now negotiating over Ukraine - Gallery Driscoll is part of Donald Trump's team (archive photo). Image: dpa He is considered a buddy of JD Vance: Daniel Driscoll (archive photo). Image: dpa

Until now, he has been in the second row and has hardly attracted any public attention: But now Secretary of State Daniel Driscoll is moving into the spotlight in the USA because of the negotiations in the Ukraine war.

At the suggestion of President Trump, Driscoll was appointed Secretary of State in the US Department of Defense.

Who is this man who has so far been in the public eye? Show more

He is unknown to many and has now suddenly been given a key US position in the international negotiations on the war in Ukraine: Daniel Driscoll. According to media reports, the US-American has traveled to Abu Dhabi for talks with a Russian delegation on a possible solution to the conflict. Among other things, he had also led the US delegation that traveled to Kiev for talks days ago. Who is the man who has so far been more of a public figure in the second row?

Barely a year in office

At the suggestion of President Donald Trump, Driscoll was appointed Secretary of State in the US Department of Defense at the end of February. At the end of his 30s, he is a very young representative of this office. He is responsible for the army - specifically for operations, modernization and resource allocation for almost one million soldiers, National Guardsmen and reservists, according to the US military's website.

US army secretary Dan Driscoll is holding talks in Abu Dhabi with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief and a Russian delegation as Washington pushes for a deal to end the Kremlin’s war. https://t.co/Yh3voE3mPs pic.twitter.com/BfBZTRtIx5 — Financial Times (@FT) November 25, 2025

The Department of Defense was recently renamed the Department of War by the US government and Trump is promoting the concept of peace through strength. Driscoll, a member of Trump's Republican Party, therefore works in a key department of the president.

Driscoll's career is also linked to the military. He was an officer. He served in Iraq in 2009. The military website also states that Driscoll comes from a family with a long military tradition. He later retired from active military service.

Buddy of JD Vance

After his time in the military, Driscoll, who was born in a small town in the US state of North Carolina in the east of the USA, worked as a businessman in investment banking, among other things. He has a background in business administration. He studied at the Yale Law School at the elite US university Yale. There he became friends with JD Vance, who is now Vice President of the United States. According to the media, he was also his political advisor.

The military website says the following about Driscoll's private life: He is married to his "high school sweetheart" and the couple have two children.

Is Driscoll suppressing others?

The key position Driscoll has been given has led to speculation about other members of Trump's team. In particular, the role of Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East and the Ukraine war, is coming under scrutiny.