The U.S. and Iran had actually planned to meet on Friday at Bürgenstock to begin negotiations toward a final agreement. But now U.S. Vice President JD Vance has announced that he will not be traveling to Switzerland for negotiations with Iran at this time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you U.S. Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Switzerland on Thursday for a new round of negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

The White House cited difficult logistical conditions as the reason—the plans for the talks have not yet been finalized.

It also stated that the U.S. delegation is ready to depart at the earliest opportunity.

The negotiations are intended to flesh out the framework agreement signed the previous day between the U.S. and Iran in greater detail.

As of Thursday, there were still many uncertainties regarding the format of this meeting.

The FDFA, which welcomed the agreement, assured, however, that preparations with the two countries and the Pakistani and Qatari mediators were continuing. Show more

The U.S. and Iran had originally planned to meet on Friday at Bürgenstock to begin negotiations toward a final agreement. However, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has now announced that he will not be traveling to Switzerland for negotiations with Iran at this time.

As a U.S. government official explained to the German Press Agency late Thursday evening (local time), JD Vance will not, as of now, fly to Switzerland on Friday night (local time) as originally planned. “The logistics for these negotiations have never been easy or predictable.” Whether or when the trip will take place remained unclear for the time being.

The original plan was for delegations from Iran and the U.S. to meet as early as today to negotiate a permanent end to the war. Vance later said the negotiations would take place, but left the timing open. “Our plan is to travel to Switzerland. I don’t know exactly when.” He expects that the technical negotiations could begin sometime this weekend.

A coup for Macron (right): The memorandum of understanding to end the war in Iran was actually supposed to be signed today at Bürgenstock, but U.S. President Donald Trump then surprisingly signed it on Wednesday during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Behind Trump: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot. Photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Daniel Torok

FDFA: Preparations continue

Now that the memorandum of understanding to end the war has been signed, the difficult part begins. On Thursday, there were still many uncertainties regarding the format of this meeting. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), which welcomed the agreement, assured, however, that preparations with the two countries and the Pakistani and Qatari mediators were continuing.

Die #Schweiz begrüsst, dass das MoU zwischen den #USA und dem #Iran gestern von beiden Ländern unterzeichnet wurde. Die Unterzeichnung ist ein wichtiger Schritt zur Deeskalation in der Region.



Gemäss aktuellem Stand ist nach wie vor vorgesehen, dass sich morgen die USA und der… pic.twitter.com/tP663nHZt8 — EDA - DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) June 18, 2026

Originally, this meeting was scheduled for the signing of the “Islamabad Memorandum,” which had been reached after months of disputes between Washington and Tehran. However, the electronic initialing by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian on Wednesday evening changed the situation.

Now, the Pakistani mediator is referring only to a ceremony commemorating the signing, but also to the start of 60 days of negotiations. Pakistan’s prime minister canceled his visit to Switzerland after the protocol entered into force. However, the Iranian regime’s new strongman, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf, may still travel there. Switzerland, for its part, is expected to be represented at the Federal Council level.

Experts: 60-day deadline too short

According to the protocol, the United States and Iran must agree over the next two months, in particular, on the modalities for neutralizing Iran’s uranium enriched to 60 percent. Most experts consider this deadline too short, as resolving this issue had already taken a great deal of time even before the agreement reached about ten years ago—from which Trump withdrew his country.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, declined to speculate on Thursday in Geneva about his agency’s future role. He did not rule out attending the meeting on Friday. Several scenarios are on the table, such as transferring the uranium abroad or diluting it to 5 percent under the supervision of the UN agency.