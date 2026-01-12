If there is a lack of nursing staff, people die. This is shown by a new study from Germany. Keystone (Symbolbild)

The migration of nursing staff to Switzerland has deadly consequences for German hospitals. In German border hospitals, mortality has risen by 4.4 percent due to the shortage of nursing staff, according to a new study.

The study was carried out by the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim and the Ifo Institute in Munich, according to a statement on Monday. It is based on a "natural experiment": the decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in 2011 to set a minimum exchange rate of 1.20 francs per euro. This cemented the high and now predictable wage differences between Switzerland and Germany.

Lower life expectancy

According to the study, hospitals in the German border region lost around 12% of their qualified nursing staff as a result. The number of patients per nurse increased by around 10 percent. The probability of a patient being operated on for the same medical need fell by 12 percent.

As a result, mortality rose by an average of 4.4 percent. The negative health consequences were unevenly distributed: The increase mainly affected older and acutely ill patients. Mortality increased particularly sharply in emergencies such as heart attacks and sepsis, where it amounted to 11.6 and 17.7 percent respectively. In the affected German regions, life expectancy fell by 0.28 years, while it continued to increase in the rest of Germany.

No positive effect in Switzerland

The study also investigated whether the migration of nursing staff led to positive health effects in Switzerland. In the Swiss border regions that benefited from the influx, however, no corresponding increase in life expectancy could be demonstrated.

The study examined all inpatient hospital cases over the period from 2006 to 2017 in order to determine the effects of the shortage of skilled workers on mortality and life expectancy. The study is currently available as a working paper from the participating research institutes and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.