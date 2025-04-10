Tariffs in force, tariffs paused: The US president is keeping the world on tenterhooks with his lurching trade policy. The new volte face has far-reaching consequences - and raises uncomfortable questions for the government.

US President Donald Trump's partial concession in the international tariff conflict is causing some relief among trading partners and euphoria on the stock markets. Following major turbulence on the stock and financial markets, Trump had surprisingly decided to grant many countries a 90-day break from certain tariffs. However, he took even tougher action against China and increased levies on Chinese imports even further. His back-and-forth on tariffs and the resulting market fluctuations have provoked a lot of criticism - and raised questions about possible insider trading.

What exactly did Trump decide?

Trump suspended some tariffs that had just come into force for 90 days. During this period, a reduced tariff rate of ten percent would apply to all affected countries except China, he announced on the online platform Truth Social. The US President has thus put part of the huge tariff package he announced just a few days ago on hold for the time being.

The package consisted of two stages: In a first step, the US government introduced new blanket tariffs of ten percent on imports from almost all countries - and these are set to stay. In a second step, however, significantly higher individual penalties were imposed on many countries depending on their trade deficits - and these are now being suspended for the time being.

During the 90-day break, there will be negotiations with the affected countries. Trump's stated aim is to use the tariffs to force other countries to dismantle trade barriers to their imports from the USA.

What about other tariffs?

Trump had already previously imposed tariffs on certain imports such as cars, steel and aluminum - regardless of which country they come from. From what is known, these tariffs are still in force. However, the US government provided only scant information on Trump's unexpected U-turn and caused some confusion with its communication policy.

What does the decision mean for Switzerland and the EU?

Trump's latest announcement means that the tariff rate on Swiss exports will be reduced from 31% to 10% for the time being. For trading partners from the European Union (EU), the recently imposed US tariffs will be halved as a result of the move. For the time being, 10 percent will apply - at least for an estimated 90 days.

US trade expert Laura von Daniels from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told the German news agency DPA that this pause is good news for the EU and other trading partners. However, the 10 percent will continue to apply. Further tariffs - for example on pharmaceutical products - could also follow. The tariff package is therefore not yet off the table.

How are the stock markets reacting?

The move nevertheless triggered great relief on the stock markets. Trump's decision catapulted the US stock markets upwards after days of decline, and the morning after, prices on the Asian stock exchanges also shot up. The Dow Jones Industrial made up for the losses of the past three trading days within minutes and closed up 7.87% at 40,608.45 points. The broad-based S&P 500 closed up 9.52% at 5,456.90 points. The Nasdaq 100, which is dominated by the major technology stocks, even gained 12.02 percent to 19,145.06 points. In recent days, fears that the tariffs could stifle the US economy had pushed share prices down. Now Trump rejoiced: "They say it was the greatest day in financial history."

How did the turnaround come about?

The president triggered the downturn in the first place by introducing the tariffs. Economists saw an increased risk of a recession in the USA. At the same time, it became apparent on Wednesday night that investors could sell US government bonds - a worrying development for the future of US public finances. Market observers suspect that this could have brought about the tariff pause. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick denied this in an interview on CNBC.

Trump himself explained his surprising U-turn by saying that "people" had become a little restless and "a little anxious". "You have to be flexible." However, Trump's own nervousness could also have played a role. Stock market prices are something that the Republican follows particularly closely and something that moves him. Daniels' trade expert emphasized that Trump had come under great pressure from the financial markets, but also from individual entrepreneurs.

US government representatives had been adamant in recent days and emphasized that the tariffs were not something that could be overturned or negotiated away within days or weeks. And the White House had dismissed previous speculation about a possible suspension of the huge US tariff package as "fake news". The turnaround was all the more surprising. However, some critics are now also talking about market manipulation.

What are the grounds for the accusation of market manipulation?

Trump said about the timing of his price swing that he had decided the whole thing early on Wednesday morning. He announced the move on Truth Social in the afternoon US East Coast time. Late Wednesday morning, a few hours before his announcement that sent the stock market soaring back up, Trump had written on Truth Social that now was a great time to buy. He signed the post with his initials DJT. This is also the stock exchange abbreviation of the Trump media company that operates Truth Social. Shares in Trump Media & Technology ended the trading day up 21.67 percent.

The shares of car manufacturer Tesla, which is led by Trump ally Elon Musk, rose by 22.7 percent. Musk is said to have campaigned for a suspension of the high additional tariffs. Here, too, the fact that Commerce Secretary Lutnick had called on citizens to buy Tesla shares on live television a few days ago because they would never be cheaper again reverberated.

Several Democrats in the US Congress believe this is all a set-up. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff wrote on Platform X that Trump's back-and-forth on tariffs and market volatility provided "dangerous opportunities for insider trading". Schiff asked, "Who in the administration knew in advance about Trump's recent change of course on tariffs? Did anyone buy or sell stock and profit at the public's expense?" Other Democrats also demanded clarification.

Is this the first shift in Trump's tariff policy?

Not at all. Trump initiated tariffs against neighboring countries Canada and Mexico very early on in his term of office, but then initially granted a delay. When the tariffs finally came into force, some exemptions followed. In short, it is difficult to keep track of Trump's tariff policy. Also because some tariffs are country-specific, others are product group-specific, and because there are complex special regulations for almost all decisions. Trump has also announced further tariffs.

"This is chaos", complained the Democratic minority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer. Trump is "changing things from day to day". No country can be governed with such unpredictability.

What about the tariffs against China?

In contrast, Trump is pursuing a consistent course with regard to China. The trade conflict between the two largest economies is escalating dramatically. While Trump gave other countries at least a partial respite, he increased the tariff rate on imports from China once again with immediate effect - from 104 to 125 percent.

Beijing recently announced counter-tariffs of the same magnitude in response to a previous US tariff increase of 50% - the special tariffs on all US imports amount to 84% and came into force on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether Beijing will respond to Trump's latest move with a further escalation.