Volodymyr Selenskyj explained that Russia has the chance not to return to attacks even after Easter. Keystone

Shortly before Orthodox Easter, Vladimir Putin announces a temporary ceasefire. Ukraine signaled its agreement, but demanded further steps. The overview.

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No time? blue news summarizes for you Russia announces a unilateral ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter weekend. Ukraine calls for an extension as a step towards peace.

Earlier ceasefires in the Ukraine war often failed or were controversial, while current negotiations have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough despite international mediation.

Parallel to the war, Russia is intensifying domestic political pressure, banning the human rights organization Memorial and cracking down on media critical of the government. Show more

What has happened?

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire from Saturday afternoon throughout Sunday, according to the Kremlin. In Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the plan and wrote on social media: "We have proposed a ceasefire over the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly." Orthodox Christians in Ukraine and Russia will not celebrate Easter until next Sunday (April 12).

Defense Minister Andrey Beloussov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to cease hostilities in all directions for the duration of the ceasefire, the Kremlin announced. However, the troops should be ready to respond to possible provocations, it added.

How did Ukraine react?

Selenskyj, on the other hand, explained that people needed an Easter without threats and real movement towards peace, and that Russia had the chance not to return to attacks after Easter. Ukraine had repeatedly said that it was prepared to take mirror-image steps. Selensky had proposed a ceasefire over Easter several times since the end of March.

Is this the first ceasefire in the Ukraine war?

No, since Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than four years, there have already been several attempts to silence the weapons for a limited period of time. Last year, Putin announced a 30-hour ceasefire over Easter and there was also a ceasefire over the World War Memorial Days in May. However, the Kremlin leader rejected a Christmas ceasefire. In the past, both sides have accused each other of violations.

What is the status of the peace talks?

While Kiev sees a ceasefire as a step closer to the end of the war, Moscow wants to resolve conflict issues first. Among other things, Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the part of the Donbass not yet controlled by Moscow. Kiev has repeatedly rejected this.

Washington is trying to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine. Most recently, teams from Ukraine and Russia met for direct talks in the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. However, the meetings, at which the USA sat at the table as a mediator, failed to produce a breakthrough. However, the warring parties subsequently exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war. The Iran war delayed a new round in this format.

What happened last?

Before the statements from Moscow and Kiev about an Easter ceasefire, the warring parties exchanged soldiers' bodies again on Thursday. Kiev had received the mortal remains of 1,000 soldiers, Moscow those of 41, parliamentary deputy Shamsail Saraliyev told the Russian news portal "rbc.ru". The Coordination Staff for Prisoner of War Matters in Kiev confirmed on Telegram that Ukraine had received 1,000 bodies which, according to Russian information, could belong to Ukrainian defenders. Moscow and Kiev are constantly exchanging the bodies of fallen soldiers.

How is Russia taking action against critical voices at home?

Parallel to its war of aggression, Russia is also continuing to crack down on critical voices within the country. On Thursday, the Supreme Court categorized the human rights group Memorial as extremist and banned it. It was founded by the Russian dissident and 1975 Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov. Memorial was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, together with laureates from Ukraine and Belarus.

Memorial has many supporters in Russia. (archive picture) Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

Masked security forces also searched the editorial office of the government-critical media outlet "Novaya Gazeta" in Moscow on Thursday. The journalists wrote on Telegram that the search lasted 13 hours. Technical equipment and documents were taken. A journalist from "Novaya Gazeta" was detained for 48 hours. According to reports, his apartment was also searched. Novaya Gazeta was founded in Moscow in 1993, partly with money from former Soviet President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Michael Gorbachev. Dmitry Muratov, who was awarded the prize himself in 2021, was editor-in-chief for a long time.

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