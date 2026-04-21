ARCHIVE - FBI Director Kash Patel. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Keystone

FBI Director Kash Patel has sued the US magazine "The Atlantic" and one of its journalists for 250 million US dollars in damages. The suit was triggered by a report on alleged alcohol excesses and unexplained absences - allegations that Patel firmly denies.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you FBI Director Kash Patel has sued "The Atlantic" and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick for 250 million US dollars in damages over an article about alleged alcohol abuse.

Patel completely denies the allegations; his lawyers had already warned the magazine before publication and submitted a statement from the FBI press office.

"The Atlantic" stands behind its reporting and intends to fight the lawsuit vigorously. Show more

FBI Director Kash Patel has sued the US magazine "The Atlantic" and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick for 250 million US dollars (212 million euros) in damages for defamation. This is the result of a lawsuit filed in Washington on Monday. Patel accuses the magazine of publishing an article with "false and obviously fabricated claims" in order to destroy his reputation.

The magazine had reported on Friday that Patel had troubled colleagues with periods of excessive drinking and unexplained absences. According to the report, the magazine relied on more than two dozen anonymous sources.

In the statement of claim, Patel firmly rejects the allegations. It literally states that "Patel does not drink excessively in these pubs or anywhere else" and that this has never been a cause for concern within the government. It also states the following about other incidents described in the article: "None of these events took place."

Allegations "almost 100% false"

According to Patel's lawyers, they had already warned "The Atlantic" in a letter before publication. In it, they described the accusations as "categorically false and defamatory allegations". They also quoted a response from the FBI press office, according to which the allegations were "almost 100% false". "The Atlantic" had given the FBI less than two hours to respond to 19 points and published them despite explicit warnings.

Patel himself also publicly threatened legal action even before the complaint was filed. In a post on X, he wrote: "We'll see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court". He also referred to the particularly high legal standard for defamation claims against public figures in the USA. According to this standard, plaintiffs must prove that the media knowingly made false statements or deliberately ignored the truth. This standard is now an easy hurdle to overcome.

"The Atlantic" rejected the allegations. According to reports from several US media outlets, the magazine stated: "We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel and will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this unfounded lawsuit." According to the Wall Street Journal, author Fitzpatrick said she stands by every word of her report.

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