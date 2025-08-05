The Republicans in Texas want to change the rules of the game, the Democrats are preventing this by running away: Now there is not only a kind of arrest warrant against them, but also efforts to take away their mandate. This sends out a signal to the whole country: the political tone is becoming ever harsher.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 50 Democratic representatives have left Texas to prevent a vote on new constituencies.

Symbolic politics: Texas' governor has now issued an arrest warrant for them, although this is only valid in the state itself.

As a political tool, the escape of MPs is nothing new: the legislative walkout can achieve this.

That's the problem with redistricting in Texas.

The vote is clear, 85 to 6: The Texas House of Representatives decides on August 4 to "track down and arrest" more than 50 Democrat congressmen, writes the Texas Tribune. Their offense: They fled the state.

In this way, the Democrats are preventing the minimum of two-thirds of MPs from being present in Austin in order to hold a vote that redistricts the constituencies - and de facto gives the Republicans five seats from their political opponents.

The wanted men have fled to Democratic strongholds: New York, Boston in Massachusetts and Chicago in Illinois. However, they need not fear the investigators of Texas Governor Greg Abbott: His authority in this matter ends at the state border.

Symbolic politics or political leverage?

There are no charges against the deserters, but if they return to Texas, they will be arrested and can be forced to vote. This is permitted by the Texas constitution: it is the counterpart to the possibility of preventing voting by absentee ballot, explains the Texas Tribune. Abbott's arrest warrant is therefore more symbolic politics.

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, speaks to the press in Carol Stream on August 3 with several Texas party colleagues behind him. The Democratic billionaire offers them free accommodation in one of his hotels until they return to their home state. KEYSTONE

The Democrats' move to torpedo the minimum turnout is not new either. It has happened four times before in Texas. In Oregon in 2023, Republicans prevented votes on abortion and guns because the quorum could not be reached due to their absence.

How did the legislative walkout in Oregon turn out? The Republicans there were in exile for six weeks and succeeded in having the laws rewritten by the Democrats in terms of their tone. According to NPR, the exiles considered this a success at the time,

Theory and practice - two different worlds

In Texas, opinions are divided on redistricting. In theory, it's a fair affair: over a chosen period of time - roughly every ten years - a review is carried out to determine whether political representation still matches demographic realities.

A non-partisan commission examines this and draws up proposals that are put to the vote. In practice in America today, such reviews are then brought forward, the commissions are one-sidedly staffed and the bureaucratic tool is misused to painfully curtail political opponents.

There are various ways to capitalize on redistricting: In the case of Texas, for example, two districts are to be merged, each with Democratic representatives who then have to run against each other. Districts in which the ratios are balanced can be added to counties that create new majorities.

Crockett: "I'm not the type to give up"

Economic pressure can also be exerted: High-profile Democrat Jasmine Crockett holds the downtown Dallas district. Although she will probably not lose her majority as a result of the redistricting, she will lose several companies that are no longer her responsibility.

"I no longer have Southwest Airlines, JSX Airlines, Dallas Love Airport, AT&T and Goldman Sachs," the 44-year-old told ABC News. This takes away her ability to make a difference economically. But Crockett is fighting back: "I'm not the type to give up."

The changes planned by the Republicans threaten the Democrats with the loss of five seats in Texas in the 2026 midterm elections: the White House wants to prevent the Democrats from taking over the House of Representatives. As a rule, the governing party loses ground in the midterms, which is to be prevented.

"We will really have to fight"

If the Republicans break the rules of the game like this, their party would have to follow suit, demands Jasmine Crockett: "We're in a battle for the soul of our country," she tells ABC News. "Morality is over. Legality no longer seems to exist. We're really going to have to fight. And sometimes you have to stoop to the level they're at."

REPORTER: Do you think the independent redistricting commission should be disbanded? HOCHUL: Yes. I'm tired with fighting this fight w/ my hand tied behind my back. With all due respect to the good govt groups, politics is a political process. And to think we're gonna do this with a purity test ...



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 4. August 2025 um 17:19

Her party colleague and governor of California has already signaled he will do the same to Greg Abbott if redistricting passes in Texas. Should Gavin Newsom do so, Republican congressman Kevin Kiley would probably be one of the victims in California. Kiley has therefore proposed a new law that would do away with arbitrary redistricting.

The content is simple: redistricting should only be allowed every ten years when the new census data is available. All previously issued cards will become invalid. According to "Axios", however, this initiative, which affects both parties, has little chance of passing.

What happens next

What happens now? Texas Democrats are not allowed back home until August 19 unless they want to be arrested by the state police - the state troopers. That's how long the special session of the House of Representatives called by Greg Abbott will last.

From left: Melania and Donald Trump with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on July 11 in Kerrville, Texas. KEYSTONE

Furthermore, the fugitives have to pay a fine of 500 dollars for every day they are absent. But the MPs have backing: Democrats apparently want to pay the fines either through crowdfunding or potent party donors.

The next act in this state drama is already looming: Greg Abbott threatened the Democrats on August 3 that he would take legal action to remove them from office, according to the Texas Tribune. However, legal experts doubt that this absence could convince a judge to remove members of parliament.

Conclusion: A parliamentary and legal mud-slinging is raging in Texas that has a signal effect on other states. It is part of a war that is heading towards its next climax in November 2026. Until then, there will unfortunately still be a lot of political bloodshed.

