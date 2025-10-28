The new "porcupine" was covered with plates. Screenshot X/@LoisAceLane

For a long time, Russia's tanks were considered hopelessly outdated and easy prey for Ukrainian kamikaze drones. But new reports suggest that improvised protection systems could make the combat vehicles more resilient - and change the battlefield.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia's army is equipping its tanks with metal spikes and additional armor - so-called "porcupines".

According to "Forbes", individual models withstood up to 60 drone strikes before being destroyed.

Ukrainian troops are now also experimenting with similar superstructures against kamikaze drones. Show more

A battle for survival is raging on the front lines in Ukraine - not only for foot soldiers, but also for tank drivers. Russia's "porcupines", as the vehicles covered in metal spikes are known, are currently causing astonishment among military experts.

"Porcupines" have already been in use on the battlefield for some time. However, they were not really suitable for use at first. Unlike today, Russia only attempted to equip existing tanks with slightly modified wires.

This is what the "porcupines" looked like at first. X / War Translated

The wires were intended to detonate the drones prematurely. However, the concept did not work as intended: videos repeatedly emerged of the drones flying past the wires and only exploding when they reached their target.

The Russians have now made improvements and covered the tanks with plates in addition to the wires: What initially looks like an improvised tin canister is now apparently turning out to be an effective protective shield against kamikaze drones. According to the US magazine "Forbes", a Russian tank recently survived almost 60 drone attacks before it became incapacitated.

These modifications are designed to prevent drone strikes or impacts by detonating or deflecting the projectile at the superstructure first - in other words, a form of aggravated hitting effect. At the same time, however, they also have disadvantages due to larger silhouettes, poorer mobility and obstructed visibility for the crew.

Ukraine is also upgrading

The Ukrainian armed forces are also adapting - they are equipping western tanks such as the Leopard 1A5 or the Abrams with additional reactive armor and drone defense nets.

These systems are designed to neutralize incoming explosive devices through targeted counter-explosions. In several cases, the crew survived even though their vehicles were hit several times. The technological armament is also a race between attackers and defenders.

While Russia relies on metal cages and improvised spike constructions, the Ukrainians are developing more precise drone control systems - with fiber optic connections that are resistant to electronic interference signals.

But even the best drone pilots face problems: Bad weather, fog or electromagnetic interference make aiming difficult, reported the "New York Times" earlier this month in a report straight from the front. In addition, the tanks' superstructures conceal critical weak points such as the turret or tracks.

Whether the Russian "porcupines" mark a permanent turning point in tank warfare or are just a temporary solution remains to be seen. "Kamikaze drones can stop any tank if they hit the right spot," says a Ukrainian commander.