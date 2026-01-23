Hungary's parliament has approved far-reaching constitutional amendments. Among other things, Peter Magyar's new government aims to use these amendments to remove President Sulyok—a political ally of Orban—from power.

Peter Magyar wants to remove the president, who is loyal to Orban, from office.

It’s a political earthquake in Budapest: The Hungarian Parliament has amended the constitution, paving the way for the removal of President Tamás Sulyok. The new head of government, Peter Magyar, accuses Sulyok of having supported Viktor Orban’s policies for years. Orban had only been voted out of office in April.

139 members of parliament voted in favor of the amendment, thereby securing the necessary two-thirds majority. Six abstained. Orban’s party, Fidesz, boycotted the vote entirely in protest.

But it's not that simple: For the new rules to take effect, Sulyok must sign them himself. If he refuses, Magyar intends to force him out of office through impeachment. However, that would again require a two-thirds majority in Parliament and the approval of the Constitutional Court.

Tamás Sulyok has been the president of Hungary since 2024. Social Democratic Party

If the office of president remains vacant, Parliamentary Speaker Agnes Forsthoffer will serve as interim president until a successor is elected. In Hungary, the head of state is elected by Parliament for a five-year term. Sulyok has held the office since 2024.

Term limits for constitutional court justices further restricted

The new rules also apply to the judges of the Constitutional Court: Anyone who turns 70 will automatically have to step down from office in the future. Four of the 15 judges are affected. Among them is Chief Justice Peter Polt, who is considered a loyal supporter of Orbán.

In addition, members of parliament will be limited to a maximum of twelve years in office. This rule will take effect starting with the next election in 2030. For Orbán, this would mean he would no longer be eligible to run. He has served in Parliament continuously since 1990. However, he did not even take office following his election in April—he was Fidesz’s lead candidate.

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Limits on Terms of Office for State Premiers

As early as mid-June, Magyar’s center-right Tisza Party, with its two-thirds majority, had decided that a prime minister may lead the country for no more than eight years. This also blocks that path for Orbán. He governed from 1998 to 2002 and from 2010 until he was voted out of office. And even Magyar is now limited to a maximum of one re-election.

Magyar also plans, together with his party, Tisza, to draft a completely new constitution to replace the “Fundamental Law” introduced by Orban. He accused Orban of tailoring this legislation entirely to his party’s need for power.