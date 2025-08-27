Fear of raids is growing in Washington. (Archive image). KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Fear is growing in the US capital Washington: parents are worried that Trump's immigration authorities could use the start of the new school year to raid schools. But there is also solidarity.

Maximilian Haase

The atmosphere outside the elementary school in Washington is tense. Many parents fear that the US immigration authorities ICE could misuse the first day of school after the summer vacation for raids. "We're afraid to go outside, we're not safe," says Blanca, a mother who comes from El Salvador. But the neighborhood sticks together, neighbors and volunteers accompany the children to protect them from deportation.

Many migrants from Latin America live in this neighborhood of the US capital. Ever since President Donald Trump launched his large-scale campaign against suspected illegal immigrants, in which people are arrested off the street, panic has also prevailed here. The fear is so great that Blanca does not want to give her surname, let alone that of her children's school.

Great solidarity

There is great solidarity with the migrants. On Monday, escorts, car pools and patrols were organized throughout the city in case ICE targeted the schools. Helena Bonde has positioned herself in her wheelchair in front of the elementary school to assist immigrant families. "No one is going to try to arrest a white disabled woman," says the 36-year-old. "Everyone wants to help the families here feel a little safer."

The escorts drum, trumpet and cheer for the children, there is a lot of laughter. Nevertheless, the fear is palpable. Selene, a mother with Mexican roots, has even considered not sending her daughter to school at all because even Latin Americans living legally in the United States have been arrested in recent months.

"It's not about status. It's about how you look," she says. "If you look Latino, you become a target - unfortunately." Neighbors eventually encouraged Selene to take her daughter to school after all. However, other families kept their children at home for fear of deportation, says Blanca.

Around 25,000 illegal migrants in Washington

Last week, the head of ICE, Todd Lyons, assured that his officers would not be targeting schools in Washington on the first day of school. "But our goal is to find those 300,000 undocumented children and minors who came here under the last administration," he told NBC News.

According to official estimates, there are around 25,000 illegal immigrants living in Washington out of a total population of around 700,000. The city's public schools do not collect data on the citizenship of their students. The "Washington Post" newspaper reported in 2022, citing a local politician, that between 3,000 and 4,000 schoolchildren in Washington did not have a residence permit.

In California, the state with the largest proportion of immigrants, the ICE raids led to a sharp increase in student absenteeism, according to the National Education Association teachers' union.

Jeffrey Freitas, president of the Californian teachers' union, recalls a 1982 ruling by the US Supreme Court that states may not prevent undocumented children from attending public schools. "In the United States, school attendance is compulsory for every student. We have to abide by that," says the teacher. He criticizes the Trump administration for putting immigrants in fear with the raids. "That is inhumane."