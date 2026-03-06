A fighter for the cabinet: this is Trump's ministerial candidate - Gallery Senator Markwayne Mullin is Trump's choice to head the Department of Homeland Security. Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (archive photo) Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (Archive photo) Image: dpa Last spring, Noem visited the Cecot maximum security prison in El Salvador. (archive photo) Image: dpa A fighter for the cabinet: this is Trump's ministerial candidate - Gallery Senator Markwayne Mullin is Trump's choice to head the Department of Homeland Security. Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (archive photo) Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (Archive photo) Image: dpa Last spring, Noem visited the Cecot maximum security prison in El Salvador. (archive photo) Image: dpa

Kristi Noem polarized and made a point of appearing polished. Mullin is considered more down-to-earth and strikes a conciliatory tone - until now. Who is Trump's designated Secretary of Homeland Security?

The first thing he did was call his wife and father, said the still somewhat stunned Senator Markwayne Mullin about his nomination for Donald Trump's government team. "A little boy from Westville, Oklahoma is going to serve in the president's cabinet. That's pretty neat," said the nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security. The US Senate must confirm the appointment, but approval is considered likely. Among other things, Mullin would be responsible for the operations of the immigration authority ICE, which recently made headlines around the world.

Wrestling fans: Markwayne Mullin (l.) with Donald Trump at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma. (March 18, 2023) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Direct, raw - and ex-MMA fighter

Mullin grew up on a ranch in rural Oklahoma, took over the family business, a plumbing and trades business, as a young man and grew it into a large company. Before entering politics, he also fought as a mixed martial arts athlete - a sport that Trump loves.

He has represented Oklahoma in Congress since 2013 - first in the House of Representatives and since 2023 in the Senate. Mullin is currently the only indigenous senator in the US Senate; he is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

Politically, Mullin is firmly in the conservative camp and is one of Trump's loyal supporters. Like Noem, he belongs to Trump's Maga movement (Make America Great Again). The owner of a plumbing business has no experience in domestic or security policy. He has a strong pro-business stance, distrusts government regulation and, according to media reports, describes himself more as a businessman and ranch operator. He pursues politics out of a sense of duty. In his home state, many voters see him as a down-to-earth representative of rural Oklahoma - direct, unpolished and with a clear accent.

At the same time, his role as a conservative Cherokee politician is a constant source of debate. While some see him as an important representative of indigenous interests in Washington, others criticize that his policies are often closer to the Republican party line than to the positions of the indigenous people.

Noem polarized, Mullin initially strikes a conciliatory tone

When asked whether Democratic senators would also vote for him, Mullin said: "I will try to win everyone's votes". Although he is a Republican and conservative, he is entering office with the ambition of uniting everyone behind him. "The job of the Department of Homeland Security is to keep everyone safe, whether you support me or not."

At first glance at least, this contrasts Mullin with Kristi Noem, the highly polarizing minister who has just been fired by Trump. She always appeared perfectly styled, sought media staging - and was even criticized for this by Republicans. A picture of her in the Cecot high-security prison in El Salvador, for example, went around the world. Noem posed with a gold Rolex on her wrist in front of a cell in the prison - in the background, dozens of clean-shaven men with freely tattooed torsos.

Staunch supporter of the deportation policy

Mullin, on the other hand, has been described by several US media outlets as a bridge-builder and skillful negotiator. For example, he brought different factions together during the talks on tax cuts last year between the Republicans in Congress and the White House, as the Wall Street Journal writes.

According to the New York Times, he is also a staunch supporter of Trump's rigorous deportation policy. He has also spoken out strongly in favor of the "SAVE America Act", a draft for a restrictive voting law. This would require Americans to present proof of their citizenship when registering to vote. A topic that is currently causing debate in the USA and is likely to become even more explosive in view of the mid-term elections in November. According to critics, the bill could exclude millions of eligible US citizens from voting.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Mullin also voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and supported legal action to overturn the result.

Just days before Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, Mullin wrote on social media: "Due to all the fraud and uncertainty surrounding the 2020 election, I cannot possibly vote to certify the Electoral College."

There were no significant cases of fraud in the 2020 elections.