Far too dependent: The global economy is more or less helplessly at the mercy of the oil price.

The Iran war is causing the oil price to rise and shows that business and politics have learned nothing from previous crises. We are still far too dependent on oil - and keep paying for it. That shouldn't be the case.

Andreas Fischer

The Iran war is driving the price of oil to almost 120 dollars per barrel at times - and shows how heavily the global economy is still dependent on fossil fuels.

A large proportion of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz - and this is becoming a problem.

Rising oil prices are also affecting Switzerland. Yet we could have become less dependent on fossil fuels long ago. Show more

The world actually had plenty of opportunities to prepare itself. Two oil price crises sent shockwaves through the industrialized countries back in the 1970s. And after oil prices exceeded the 100-dollar mark for the first time in January 2008 due to rising demand, particularly from China, there have been repeated extreme fluctuations to this day.

The fact that the war in the Middle East has now led to another sharp rise in prices should come as no surprise to anyone. And yet the markets and stock exchanges are in turmoil - because the global economy remains extremely dependent on a reliable supply of oil and gas. And that has consequences - for Switzerland too.

Supplement: Over the course of the evening, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea crude plummeted from the day's high of 119.50 dollars to below 90 US dollars (as at 8.52 pm). Shortly beforehand, US President Donald Trump had declared in a CNN interview that he considered the war to be "as good as over".

Decades after the oil crisis, why are we still so dependent?

The world has become more efficient, but is still far from being able (or willing) to do without fossil fuels. In rich countries in particular, this dependency is often concealed by complex supply chains. Many people are not aware that the production, packaging or transportation of many products depends on oil.

In other words, dependence on oil has never really disappeared, it has just become less visible. Although more and more electricity in Europe is being generated from renewable energy sources, mobility, freight transport, aviation, petrochemicals and some heating still rely heavily on oil and gas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global demand for oil to continue to grow.

Can we live without oil at all?

Yes, but not so comfortably and cheaply. To put it bluntly, you could say that the big risk today is not that there will suddenly not be a drop of oil tomorrow, but that we are still organized economically as if fossil energy were cheap and securely available at all times. This dependency is quite expensive.

Yet life without oil would be technically possible in many areas: more electrification, more efficiency, more public transport, heat pumps instead of oil heating, fewer fossil raw materials in industry and chemicals.

Of course, the transformation is not cheap. The Iran war shows once again that the real question is no longer whether we need to end our dependence on oil, but how expensive it will be if we do it too slowly.

Oil, gas, fear: how exactly is the Iran war causing the global economy to skid?

The oil market is not only pricing in destroyed facilities, but also the risk that a central nerve of global trade will remain blocked for longer: the Strait of Hormuz. This has turned a regional escalation into a global economic problem in a matter of days.

What is the current state of the oil price?

The price of oil has literally exploded at times. North Sea Brent crude jumped to a peak of 119.50 dollars per barrel on Monday night. This is the highest level since 2022. It then fell back again slightly and settled at between 105 and 108 dollars over the course of the day. By comparison, Brent was still trading at around 60 dollars per barrel in December.

The gas situation in Europe is also tense: The reference price has also risen massively and was over 60 euros (54 francs) per megawatt hour on Monday. That is almost twice as expensive as before the start of the war.

The problem is that the market often reacts in panic. When difficulties arise, the price shoots up quickly before political countermeasures take effect. The fact that prices fell again this morning after the initial shock is mainly due to talks about the possible release of strategic oil reserves by the G7 countries.

What is particularly important for the oil price now?

The decisive factor is not just whether a production field is hit again in the war. Three larger questions are crucial:



- How long will the Strait of Hormuz remain blocked?

- How severe will the decline in production and exports from the Gulf states actually be?

- And how quickly will countermeasures such as reserve releases, rerouting of shipments and higher production volumes elsewhere take effect?

Before the war, the IEA had forecast a good supply of crude oil in 2026. However, a prolonged outage in the Gulf could change this picture within days.

This is precisely why the current price movement is so sensitive: It's not just about the commodity, but about the question of whether a price shock will turn into a stagflation shock: in other words, more expensive energy coupled with weaker growth.

Markets are already pricing in higher inflation and fewer interest rate cuts. The Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgiewa, warns that a sustained oil price increase of 10 percent could increase global inflation by around 0.4 percentage points.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important for the oil trade?

Because a huge proportion of global energy trade flows through this strait. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), an average of 20.9 million barrels per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the first half of 2025. This corresponds to around 20 percent of global consumption of crude oil and oil products. In addition, around a fifth of the global LNG trade passes through this bottleneck.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and thus with the open sea. It is only around 50 kilometers wide at its narrowest point. The war has brought oil transportation via this route to a virtual standstill.

Although there are alternative routes, they are limited. The IEA estimates the alternative export capacity of the Gulf states via pipelines at just 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day. This is nowhere near enough to completely replace Hormuz.

Is Switzerland's oil supply now at risk?

According to the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES), the supply of mineral oil products is currently secure despite the tense situation in the Middle East. However, indirect effects via the world markets are possible. It is therefore unclear how the conflict will affect energy supplies in the medium term.

How dependent is Switzerland on the oil price?

Quite heavily, even if this is often underestimated. In Switzerland, oil and gas together cover around 58%(as of 2024) of energy requirements - primarily for heating and transportation.

Rising oil prices therefore have the greatest impact on those areas that are difficult to convert in the short term: Transport, logistics, aviation, construction, agriculture, parts of industry and households with oil heating systems. When oil becomes more expensive, not only journeys and flights become more expensive, but also the transportation of goods and ultimately many everyday goods.

How are prices at filling stations developing?

Just a few days ago, the TCS put the average price for a liter of unleaded 95 at 1.74 francs. At the beginning of the week, such prices can hardly be found on the TCS petrol price radar. The offers of the cheapest petrol stations listed there show current prices per liter of mostly well over 1.80 francs.

"The prices for fuel and heating oil are likely to rise noticeably in the next few days," writes the import association Avenergy Suisse on the international market situation on Monday.

The TCS also assumes that the CHF 2 per liter mark for petrol will be approached further in the next few days. "According to the published market prices in Rotterdam, further price increases are to be expected," said TCS expert Erich Schwizer when asked by the news agency AWP.

Which other products are affected by the rising oil price?

In the medium term, other sectors will come under pressure: many industrial processes, particularly in the chemical industry, are dependent on oil. In Europe, gas is particularly affected by heating costs and the refilling of storage facilities for the next winter. Because Qatar supplies around 20 percent of the world's LNG and has suspended production, Europe is now competing more strongly with Asia for scarcer LNG. This is also making procurement more expensive for Switzerland.

Can a release of the G7 oil reserves put the brakes on prices?

Yes, but only to a limited extent. A coordinated release can take the panic out of the market, calm refineries and traders for a few weeks or months and show that governments are not standing idly by. This is precisely why the G7 and IEA are now discussing possible joint action. According to reports, a release of 300 to 400 million barrels is on the table. However, strategic reserves are no substitute for a permanently open Strait of Hormuz.

What will happen to the oil price now?

Various scenarios are conceivable. Ideally, the war will end quickly so that oil production and transportation return to normal levels. This would quickly calm the market and cause the oil price to fall in the foreseeable future.

However, an escalation in the Gulf region with further attacks on the energy infrastructure and a prolonged Hormuz blockade would also be possible. In this case, the oil price could rise even further: After one month, the price could climb to 145 dollars per barrel; if the blockade were to last three months, analysts say as much as 185 dollars is possible.

A tough crisis mode somewhere between the two extremes currently seems most likely. This would result in high but fluctuating prices. This would also be unpleasant for Europe, as inflation would return.