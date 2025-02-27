The only beaver in the Upper Engadine has found a female.

Photo evidence: the Upper Engadin bachelor has been joined by a female. Bild: Keystone

The loneliest beaver in Switzerland has found a female: For eight years, the only beaver in the Upper Engadine persevered alone as a true pioneer in Europe's highest beaver territory until he was joined by a female.

According to the findings, a female has now moved into the area, as the Office for Hunting and Fishing of the Canton of Graubünden announced on Thursday evening. This raises hopes of offspring. The next few years should show whether tender bonds will strengthen and bear fruit.

However, the biological clock is ticking for the current bachelor. He doesn't have much time left to reproduce, wrote the Graubünden authorities. He has already reached the remarkable age of ten years for a beaver.