Liechtenstein is under pressure on two fronts. A hacker attack on a sensitive government registry has shaken confidence in the country’s financial center. At the same time, the dispute over abortion rights has sparked a debate about the power of the Crown Prince.

Hacker Attack and Abortion Debate The peaceful little country is suddenly turned upside down—and the crown prince is making enemies

Here's what it's all about In Liechtenstein, which is usually so peaceful, two crises are currently making headlines.

A hacker attack on a sensitive government registry has shaken confidence in the financial center.

In addition, there is a heated debate in the state over the liberalization of abortion laws. Summary created with

For decades, Liechtenstein has been regarded as the epitome of stability. The small principality, situated between Switzerland and Austria, is synonymous with prosperity, a strong financial center, and a political culture deeply rooted in consensus and continuity.

At the moment, however, the state is going through an unusually turbulent period: A serious cyberattack has shaken confidence in the state’s digital security. At the same time, a sociopolitical debate is underway regarding abortion rights, which is also calling into question the role of the royal family.

The Hacker Attack—Here's What Happened

Last week, the Principality of Liechtenstein was the target of a cyberattack. The so-called Register of Beneficial Owners (VwbP) has been affected. This register records who is actually behind companies, foundations, and other legal structures.

Such registries are essential for modern financial centers. They are intended to prevent companies from being used anonymously to launder money, hide assets, or conceal illegal transactions. At the same time, the information stored in them is among a country’s most sensitive data.

According to the authorities, unknown attackers were able to gain access to the system and copy information from approximately 31,000 legal entities. Meanwhile, forensic investigations have identified a possible point of entry, the government announced on Tuesday. According to the announcement, this was a targeted, technically sophisticated attack against a highly complex security infrastructure. The investigation into the exact sequence of events is ongoing.

According to the government, the findings so far indicate that only the registry was targeted. There is currently no evidence of attacks against other systems within the federal administration. Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, additional IT systems containing sensitive data have been taken offline so that they can be thoroughly examined.

The Liechtenstein government, led by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (second from the left), provides information about the cyberattack at a press conference. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

The damage is already significant. Liechtenstein’s economy relies heavily on trust. The Principality’s financial center thrives on the fact that international clients, companies, and investors can rely on sensitive information being protected. A successful attack on a central government database therefore not only raises technical questions but also strikes at the heart of Liechtenstein’s identity.

That is why data theft is particularly sensitive for the financial sector

In recent years, Liechtenstein has taken significant steps to change its international image. For a long time, the country was primarily associated abroad with discretion, foundations, and a financial center lacking transparency. Under international pressure, the Principality has tightened its regulations and aligned itself more closely with global standards for combating money laundering and tax evasion.

Prime Minister Brigitte Haas therefore emphasized on Tuesday that the registry in question is specifically a tool for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. It was established as part of the implementation of the fifth EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive and serves to ensure compliance with international transparency standards. From the government’s perspective, the attack is therefore directed not only against Liechtenstein but also against international compliance standards.

The cyberattack comes at an inopportune time. It could raise questions among international partners about just how secure the digital infrastructure of this renowned financial center really is.

At the same time, the government is trying to reassure the public: Neither account balances nor assets nor dividends are stored in the registry. The registry primarily records the names, dates of birth, nationalities, and countries of residence of the beneficial owners.

Who is behind the attack?

It is still unclear who is behind the attack and what the perpetrators’ goal was. Various motives are possible—ranging from data theft and extortion to economic or state-sponsored espionage. Law enforcement agencies have since launched an investigation against persons unknown and are tracing digital leads in collaboration with European authorities.

The information in the registry, in particular, could be of interest to criminals. Anyone who knows who is behind certain companies or foundations gains insight into international business connections. Even without financial data, the stolen information could be misused for targeted fraud, phishing, or extortion attempts.

The authorities are therefore under pressure to ensure transparency. At the same time, they must inform thousands of affected individuals. Because the registry does not contain complete contact information, such as home addresses, notifications are sometimes sent through the affected legal entities. In addition, the government has set up an information center for those affected.

Second Hot Topic: The Debate Over Abortion Rights

While the aftermath of the cyberattack is being addressed, the country is also grappling with a very different controversy: the question of whether Liechtenstein should liberalize its abortion laws.

Today, the Principality is among the European countries with the most restrictive regulations. Abortions are generally a criminal offense, unless certain legally defined exceptions apply. In practice, this means that women from Liechtenstein who decide to have an abortion often turn to clinics in neighboring countries—particularly Switzerland or Austria.

The proponents of a reform want to change that. They are calling for a time-limit system modeled after the Swiss system: Termination of pregnancy should be legally permitted up to the 12th week of pregnancy, counted from the start of the last menstrual period. After this deadline has passed, abortions are permitted only under certain conditions, such as in cases of severe physical or psychological distress or a medical risk.

In addition, the ban on doctors providing information is to be lifted. This ban prevents medical staff from publicly providing information about such services.

Supporters of the reform argue that this situation is no longer appropriate for the times. They see it as a contradiction that, while women can seek alternatives abroad, access to this option remains severely restricted in their own country.

Opponents, on the other hand, focus on the protection of unborn life. For them, legalization represents a fundamental social change that they reject.

The Role of the Crown Prince

The discussion is particularly contentious because it is taking place in a country where political decisions are shaped not only by the government and parliament, but also by the special status of the royal house.

Liechtenstein is organized as a constitutional hereditary monarchy based on democratic and parliamentary principles. The House of Liechtenstein provides the Prince; sovereignty is shared equally between the Prince and the people.

Since 2004, Crown Prince Alois has been managing the day-to-day affairs of state on behalf of his father, Prince Hans-Adam II. In doing so, he wields significantly greater powers than many other European heads of state. The constitution grants him far-reaching powers—including the right to veto legislative decisions.

The princely family, including Prince Hans-Adam II (from the right), Crown Princess Sophie, Crown Prince Alois, Prince Joseph Wenzel, and Princess Marie Caroline. Keystone

Alois has already made it clear on several occasions that he is critical of liberalizing abortion laws. He has indicated that he would exercise his constitutional right to veto such a law should the initiative be approved.

A Fine Line Between Monarchy and Democracy

The Crown Prince’s stance has sparked a wave of outrage. Proponents of liberalization argue that in a modern democracy, the political will of the people must be decisive. If a majority supports a change in the law, it should not be blocked by a single person.

Supporters of the monarchy, on the other hand, point out that the special role of the Princely House is a deliberate part of Liechtenstein’s system of government. The possibility of a veto is not an anomaly, but rather an element of the political system provided for in the Constitution.

Alois himself, too, justifies his stance not with a personal claim to power, but with the responsibility of the royal house. He views the monarchy as a stabilizing force and as an institution capable of upholding long-term values—even when political majorities choose different paths in the short term.

The initiators have already scored their first victory: On Friday, the committee submitted nearly 5,000 signatures—equivalent to almost a quarter of Liechtenstein’s eligible voters. This means the proposal is likely to be put to a vote at some point, even if it faces the threat of political defeat even before the vote takes place.

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