In Liechtenstein, the Prince has the final say. He can even veto the results of referendums. He has now announced exactly that—a veto against an initiative for which signatures are still being collected.

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein has decided: No matter what the people say—abortion will not be permitted in Liechtenstein.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Abortions are banned in Liechtenstein. Women seeking an abortion must travel abroad.

A new initiative calls for the introduction of a time-limit system, the repeal of the ban on providing information, and coverage of costs by health insurance.

Crown Prince Alois announced even before the signature collection began that he would veto any corresponding legislative change, even if the electorate approves it.

Liechtenstein has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. Even the UN has criticized the country for this. Abortions are prohibited, and medical professionals are not even allowed to inform pregnant women about the option. Liechtensteiners must therefore travel abroad for an abortion, for example to Switzerland or Austria. According to estimates by SRF, this affects about 40 people annually. Since 2015, abortions performed abroad have been decriminalized for Liechtensteiners.

The committee “Time Limit Solution for Liechtenstein” aims to make abortions possible in Liechtenstein through a referendum initiative. “We are advocating for legal abortion up to the third month, the repeal of the ban on providing information, and coverage of the costs by health insurance,” the committee writes on its website. The signature drive began on June 19. The initiators would normally have six weeks to collect 1,000 valid signatures.

But their effort has already failed before it could even get off the ground. On Wednesday, Hereditary Prince Alois announced in an interview with the Liechtenstein newspaper “Vaterland” that he would veto the initiative if voters were to approve abortion.

The Most Powerful Prince in Europe

The Prince of Liechtenstein is the most powerful monarch in Europe. While many kings and queens primarily perform ceremonial duties, the Prince of Liechtenstein wields far-reaching political power. Although Prince Hans-Adam II is the head of state, his son, Crown Prince Alois, has been managing the affairs of state as his deputy since 2004.

Among other things, he appoints the government and plays a role in the appointment of judges. A law can only take effect if it is passed by Parliament and approved by the Prince. Furthermore, he has the final say even in referendums and can single-handedly overturn them.

According to SRF, the initiative committee behind the “Time Limit Solution for Liechtenstein” accuses the Hereditary Prince of interfering with public opinion through his announcement of a veto and thereby manipulating the vote. They argue that this makes it clear from the outset that the initiative will not be implemented.

“We’ll carry on as usual. Now it’s all the more important to seek the people’s opinion,” the initiators wrote on their website following the Prince’s announcement. “The people of Liechtenstein should be able to express their views on this issue. And should a majority vote in favor, this could be an opportunity to reconsider existing positions.”

The people of Liechtenstein had already voted on an abortion initiative back in 2011. Fifty-two percent voted against the proposal. A month before the vote, the Hereditary Prince had also announced his veto in that case.