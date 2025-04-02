President Donald Trump actually wants to force the government in Tehran to the negotiating table. The state leadership is returning the threats: Concerns about a conflict between the USA and Iran are growing.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump is increasing diplomatic and military pressure on Iran over its nuclear program.

Tehran warns that this will fuel domestic demands to acquire nuclear bombs for self-protection.

Iran fuels the conflict by confiscating two tankers in the Persian Gulf. Show more

US President Donald Trump's military threats against Iran have sparked a debate about the need for nuclear weapons in the Islamic Republic.

"I think the US is committing a strategic mistake," a senior adviser to Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in an interview. "As for the nuclear issue, we have said both that there is a religious decree and that we are working under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and are not striving towards weapons," Ali Larijani says.

"But if you make a mistake with Iran on the nuclear issue, you force Iran to take this path because it has to defend itself. You yourself are provoking this," the conservative politician continued, addressing the USA. "The people will exert pressure and say that this step is necessary to protect the country."

"Bombings like you've never seen before"

Trump said in an NBC interview a few days ago that he threatened consequences if Tehran did not agree to an agreement to limit its nuclear program: Then there would be "bombings, and bombings like you've never seen before".

Donald Trump to NBC News: If Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal, “There will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before”



[image or embed] — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 30. März 2025 um 17:07

It is fitting that the Pentagon has deployed several strategic bombers and other troops to the US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Although this was done in connection with attacks on the Houthis, the B-2 bombers are oversized for a mission in Yemen. They are probably intended to put pressure on Tehran.

At the same time, Trump announced that he was also considering so-called secondary tariffs as a means of exerting pressure. These US tariffs would affect countries that buy services and goods such as oil from Iran.

Iran raises oil tankers

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy is further inflaming the mood in the Persian Gulf: It has seized two oil tankers there and diverted them to Bushehr by order of the judiciary, according to the state news agency Irna.

Marked in red: Location of Bushehr. Google Earth

It is still unclear under which flag the two ships are sailing. Tehran justified the detention of the tankers with fuel smuggling. More than three million liters are said to have been unloaded in Bushehr.

The USA accuses Iran of obstructing civilian shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. In the past, there have been repeated incidents involving oil tankers. The Strait of Hormuz, an approximately 55-kilometer-wide strait between Iran and Oman, is considered one of the most important shipping routes for global oil exports.

Religious legal opinion prohibits the construction of nuclear weapons

Iran has always emphasized that it does not seek nuclear weapons for religious reasons. To this end, the country refers to a fatwa - a religious legal opinion - issued by Supreme Leader Khamenei. In it, he banned both the construction and use of weapons of mass destruction.

In 2015, Iran committed to severely restricting its nuclear program in an agreement. In return, sanctions were lifted. The pact, which was intended to prevent the construction of Iranian nuclear bombs, was terminated by Trump in 2018.

Time is running out for Trump and Iran’s supreme leader to avoid a dangerous escalation: a possible new war in the Middle East and the potential for Tehran to become a nuclear armed power. @FT pic.twitter.com/Qz0H3py6Mi — Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) April 1, 2025

In return, Tehran greatly expanded the enrichment of uranium and restricted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran is currently enriching uranium to a purity level of 60 percent; according to experts, more than 90 percent is required for nuclear weapons.