The war against Iran is already having an impact on international energy trade and is causing the price of oil to soar. If Tehran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the consequences for the global economy will be enormous. Philipp von Michaelis explains what sea mines can do.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Global Clearance Solutions is a Swiss mine clearance company. CEO Philipp von Michaelis talks about sea mines.

This is how many sea mines Iran is said to have and how they can be deployed.

These roles are played by drones, intelligent sea mines and AI - and this is how they are combated.

Psychological effect: The mere announcement that sea mines are being laid can have consequences. Show more

Iran has begun laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the USA, it has destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying boats in response. Shipping traffic in the strait has fallen massively - and shipping companies are growing increasingly anxious.

In an interview with blue News, Swiss mine clearance expert Philipp von Michaelis explains what the sea mines in the strait can do and how they can be detected.

Mr. von Michaelis, there is growing concern about the safety of shipping in the Gulf region after Iran is said to have laid sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. How many sea mines does Iran actually have?

About the person ZVG Philipp von Michaelis is co-founder and CEO of Global Clearance Solutions in Freienbach (SZ). Founded in 2015, the company produces in Stockach on the German side of Lake Constance and currently employs around 200 people worldwide.

We are talking about thousands, which is a frightening figure in itself: estimates put the number of sea mines at between 3,000 and 6,000. They are mainly of Iranian origin, but there are also Russian and Chinese ones.

What could mines do in such a narrow sea route as the Strait of Hormuz?

The dramatic thing about these weapons is that the mere announcement that they are to be laid leads to a reaction. As with landmines, the mere suspicion that they are lying somewhere turns that place into a danger zone. You can't move one meter forward. What can exacerbate a situation like this in the Persian Gulf? Sea mines are supposed to be anchored, so-called floating mines are prohibited. But here again the comparison with the Black Sea: we have found sea mines laid by Russians in the Bosporus. This simply shows the danger: the consequences and the potential threat are enormous.

How can Tehran deploy these mines when the navy is currently so decimated?

There are many possibilities. The usual approach is to lay them using surface ships. But it can also be done with submarines: The mines are deployed via the torpedo tubes. They can also be dropped from the air.

In other words, the sinking of Iranian frigates and corvettes by the USA doesn't have that much of an impact.

Reducing the enemy's navy is of course an effective way of restricting the usual method of eliminating mine-laying boats. But this by no means eliminates the danger: Nowadays, unmanned vehicles are also a common means of deploying mines. A rubber dinghy is also sufficient.

Do you have experience from other waters?

We can see what can happen in the Black Sea. There are various unmanned vehicles operating above and below the water. Iran also has the technology to do something like this.

Mines are much more intelligent today than they were during the Second World War: what can they do?

It's similar to the situation on land: today there are much more intelligent mines. The question is to what extent they are used. Thanks to various sensors, they can differentiate their targets according to the type of boat, i.e. the propulsion system, and therefore pose a targeted threat. But in this context, one question must be asked.

Which one?

What does Iran want to achieve? It doesn't necessarily want to aggressively target only military parties, but to deliberately impair commercial shipping.

How do I deal with a mine that only strikes when a slow-moving tanker screw is detected, for example?

First you would try to identify it by sonar, and then it can be blown up or removed mechanically. The first question is: What am I dealing with? Once this has been identified, the expert knows relatively quickly how to proceed.

And if you have a mine that only explodes on the 20th contact, is the procedure probably the same?

The secret to defusing the mine is to detect and identify it. In the example you mention, you would use what is known as an influence sweep. This creates an artificial signature that neutralizes or detonates the mines from a safe distance.

What is the status of the West's mine clearance capability in the Middle East?

There are of course special forces, specialized demining forces and corresponding technologies. A lot has happened in recent years. However, mine clearance is and remains very time-consuming, and if the whole thing is carried out in a conflict scenario, it is extremely demanding in every respect, both technically and operationally.

I have the impression that sea mine clearance has been neglected in the West recently.

The German navy, for example, has massively reduced its corresponding capabilities and has realized in the last two or three years that it potentially lacks these capacities. Germany now has the problem right under its nose in the Baltic and North Sea. Naturally, efforts are now being made to see how this gap can be closed again. New technologies are also being used: Today, not only would classic mine-clearing boats be used, but also flying drones with appropriate sensor technology and unmanned watercraft. On the technology side, there are some challenges in this regard.

Das dänische Verteidigungsministerium testet neue Seeminen, die russische Schiffe in zwei Hälften brechen können.



Die Marine testet eine Erfindung aus Svendborg, die in dänischen Gewässern Minen legen kannhttps://t.co/5Mk6UBxHJr



Original bzgl Video:https://t.co/E3UvColRMd pic.twitter.com/Ji5zLqXVkG — BjörnRoh 🎗️ 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇱🇩🇰 (@BjornRoh_1) June 21, 2025

Your company Global Clearing Solutions has already made a name for itself with mine clearance on land in Ukraine. What solution do you have for the problem of sea mines?

Basically, we have experts in our company and in our network who can assess the threat. In terms of our positioning, we are very technology-driven: We work on topics such as robotics and sensor technology. This enables us to help develop solutions for maritime problems.