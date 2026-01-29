Tom Homan is to take care of the implementation of Trump's deportation plans. (archive image) Eric Gay/AP/dpa

The Trump administration's border commissioner defends the controversial ICE operation in Minnesota. Tom Homan speaks of progress on the border, but announces a realignment of the operation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Border Commissioner Tom Homan says that under President Donald Trump, the US has the "most secure border in its history" and announces a gradual withdrawal of forces in Minnesota.

ICE is to work more closely with county jails in future to make arrests "safer for everyone involved" and reduce operations on the streets.

Despite harsh criticism of "Sanctuary Cities", Homan emphasizes the dialogue with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Show more

Protests against the massive use of ICE in Minnesota continue and have dramatically escalated the political situation in the city in recent weeks. Trump's "man for the rough stuff", Gregroy Bovino, has already had to leave his post as a result.

Now the head of ICE, Tom Homan, has also spoken out. At a press conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, he defended the current immigration operation in Minnesota and at the same time announced an adjustment to the strategy. "President Donald Trump wants this solved - and I will solve it," said Homan. Under Trump's leadership, the country has "the most secure border in the history of the nation".

Homan did not give specific figures on the number of ICE or Border Patrol agents currently deployed. His focus is now on a gradual withdrawal ("draw down") of forces - depending on whether the situation remains stable. The massive deployment was necessary to deal with a "humanitarian crisis". As justification, Homan referred to the time under Joe Biden, during which, according to him, up to 12,000 people crossed the border illegally every day.

ICE wants to operate in prisons in future

Despite open differences, Homan emphasized the exchange with those responsible on the ground. Since his arrival, he has met with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both of whom are calling for an end to the federal operation.

"I don't want anyone to die - police officers or people in the community," Homan said, speaking of a "challenging environment" for responders. Hostility and hateful rhetoric must stop.

Specifically, Homan announced that ICE would cooperate more closely with county jails in the future. Undocumented migrants are to be increasingly arrested directly from custody.

This approach is "safer for the community, safer for the officers and safer for the people involved", said Homan. The aim is to deploy fewer agents on the street and carry out more checks in detention centers.

At the same time, Homan reiterated his hard line on so-called "sanctuary cities", which he described as "havens for criminals". The focus is on identifying and removing people who pose a threat to public or national security. "I'm not here for headlines," Homan said. "I'm here to find solutions."

Homan made whether and when the announced withdrawal of the forces would begin dependent on further cooperation from the local authorities. The talks are still ongoing.