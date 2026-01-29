Now the head of ICE, Tom Homan, has also spoken out. At a press conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, he defended the current immigration operation in Minnesota and at the same time announced an adjustment to the strategy. "President Donald Trump wants this solved - and I will solve it," said Homan. Under Trump's leadership, the country has "the most secure border in the history of the nation".
Homan did not give specific figures on the number of ICE or Border Patrol agents currently deployed. His focus is now on a gradual withdrawal ("draw down") of forces - depending on whether the situation remains stable. The massive deployment was necessary to deal with a "humanitarian crisis". As justification, Homan referred to the time under Joe Biden, during which, according to him, up to 12,000 people crossed the border illegally every day.
ICE wants to operate in prisons in future
Despite open differences, Homan emphasized the exchange with those responsible on the ground. Since his arrival, he has met with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both of whom are calling for an end to the federal operation.
"I don't want anyone to die - police officers or people in the community," Homan said, speaking of a "challenging environment" for responders. Hostility and hateful rhetoric must stop.
⚡️Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan:
Enforcement operations will be targeted, prioritizing criminal aliens and public safety and national security threats, while maintaining that all undocumented individuals remain subject to enforcement. pic.twitter.com/iEf1Y2sSg0
This approach is "safer for the community, safer for the officers and safer for the people involved", said Homan. The aim is to deploy fewer agents on the street and carry out more checks in detention centers.