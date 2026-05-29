Every year, more and more mountaineers want to climb Mount Everest. This picture of a traffic jam on the mountain was taken in 2025. KEYSTONE

Mount Everest is experiencing a record year, but the boom has its price: traffic jams at extreme altitudes, mountains of garbage, fatal accidents and the consequences of climate change are exacerbating the risks on the world's highest mountain.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost 900 people climbed Mount Everest this season - more than ever before.

Many people also bring numerous problems with them: there were traffic jams on the mountain, growing waste problems and at least five people lost their lives.

Climate change is also worsening conditions, with melting glaciers and unstable ice formations making the climb riskier. Show more

The spring season on Mount Everest is drawing to a close. The mood at base camp is one of departure: tents are being taken down, yaks loaded with equipment and supplies transported from the temporary glacier settlement.

Once again, hundreds of people have been drawn to the world's highest mountain in recent weeks, and once again the season has not only brought records and summit successes, but also numerous problems:

The crowds

Mount Everest is once again experiencing a record year: according to the Nepalese Ministry of Tourism and the Expedition Operators Association Nepal, almost 900 climbers and mountain guides have scaled the world's highest mountain this season, as "Everest Chronicle" writes.

The boom is economically significant for Nepal and the entire region. The license fees for an ascent were even increased from 11,000 to 15,000 US dollars this year. Nevertheless, as the number of visitors increases, so do the problems on the world's highest mountain.

In particular, the enormous crowds are increasingly causing dangerous situations. Time and again, traffic jams form on the mountain, even at extreme altitudes. Recently, more than 200 people had to wait for almost two hours in the freezing cold and thin air above Camp 3 at around 7200 meters before they could continue their ascent.

Representatives of the industry are therefore sounding the alarm. Phur Gelja Sherpa, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, describes the high number of visitors as an economic success, but at the same time warns of the increasing risks. The more people are on the mountain at the same time, the greater the danger for everyone involved.

The concerns are not unfounded: Several climbers have already lost their lives this year too. For Sherpa, the limit of what is acceptable is around 500 climbers per year - anything more than that is hardly responsible.

Nevertheless, the Nepalese authorities do not want to change their practice. According to SRF, tourism spokesman Himal Gautam explained that they will continue to issue as many licenses as there is demand for.

Yet hardly anyone travels to Everest alone: every mountaineer needs at least one mountain guide, plus porters and kitchen staff. Each additional expedition not only increases the risk on the mountain, but also the burden on the environment, as everyone involved leaves behind waste on Everest.

The waste problem

As the number of visitors to Mount Everest increases, so does a well-known problem: waste. Every year, pictures of tents, ropes and equipment left behind circulate on social media. "Today, Everest is so overcrowded and full of garbage that it has been called 'the world's highest garbage dump'," saysNational Geographic.

According to the report, each person produces an average of around eight kilograms of waste during the ascent, much of which is left behind on the mountain.

Back in 2019, the Nepalese government launched a clean-up campaign in which 10,000 kilograms of waste were removed. In addition, a deposit system has been in place since 2014: anyone who climbs Everest deposits 4,000 US dollars and only gets the money back if at least eight kilograms of waste is brought back to base camp.

It is not only the government that is committed to solving the waste problem, but also the NGO Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), which is run by Sherpas and has been a leader in waste management in the Everest region for over three decades.

But this year, the NGO tightened the regulations: in order to comply with the 8-kilogram rule, climbers often left their waste at the high camps and collected waste further down instead.

This season, therefore, every climber had to ensure that two kilograms of this waste was collected from the area above Camp 2. "This new regulation is specifically aimed at cleaning up the higher camps such as Camp 3 and 4," says Tshering Sherpa, managing director of the SPCC, according to "The Tourism Times".

In future, checks will be carried out directly at Camp 2 to ensure that the regulations are being adhered to. "To avoid such negligence, the SPCC team will strictly check returning climbers at Camp 2 and ensure that they carry an additional two kilograms of waste from Camp 3 or 4," Sherpa added.

Sherpa also announced further measures: "From this season, expedition members are no longer allowed to use their own waste bags, but must use the bags provided by the SPCC and the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu community."

The measure is intended to discourage climbers from leaving poop bags on the mountain. "The mandatory bags will be recorded and collected after the climbers return from the expedition," said Sherpa.

The SPCC also suggested setting up a special area in Camp 4 where climbers can dispose of garbage in an emergency. "This would allow the garbage to be removed next season."

However, it remains to be seen whether the stricter rules will alleviate the garbage problem on the world's highest mountain in the long term.

The danger on the mountain

Climbing Mount Everest is also not without danger. Since the first ascent in 1953, at least 340 people have lost their lives on the mountain. This season, Mount Everest has claimed at least five lives.

Most recently, two Indian climbers lost their lives on Wednesday. They reached the summit on May 20 and 21, but fell ill on their descent "at high altitude," Nivesh Karki, director of Pioneer Adventures, told AFP. "We are working to recover the bodies."

In addition, a US and a Czech climber died on Mount Makalu earlier this month. The mountain lies to the east of Mount Everest and is also part of the Himalayan region. With its height of 8485 meters, it is the fifth highest mountain in the world.

The recovery of the bodies on Mount Everest has been discussed for years. Most of the dead still lie on the mountain, most of them in the so-called death zone. This is defined as being above 8000 meters. They are often still hanging on the rope, forcing climbers to climb over them and disarm themselves in the process.

Rescue alone in the death zone is extremely dangerous, time-consuming and expensive. There is hardly any oxygen in the death zone. The rescue costs between 60,000 and 80,000 US dollars and it takes several people to rescue one person.

The bodies often have to be freed from the ice and snow first. Many are also frozen in unusual positions and mummified by the extreme conditions.

Removal is a complex process: The dead are roped up and pushed or pulled down steep passages before they can only be picked up by helicopters at around 6000 meters.

Nevertheless, many relatives wish to be repatriated - for emotional reasons, but sometimes also for legal reasons. For example, families in India are given faster access to assets if a death can be proven.

The problem with climate change

Another key problem on Mount Everest has been climate change for years. Rising temperatures mean that glaciers and permafrost are increasingly thawing.

As a result, many passages are losing stability, ice walls are becoming brittle and the risk of avalanches and rockfalls is increasing significantly. This was revealed by a study in 2023, which the BBC reported on at the time.

The Khumbu Glacier is particularly affected. It is considered one of the most difficult sections on the way to the summit of Mount Everest. Its crevasses are constantly changing. This year, the section was blocked for weeks.

Climbers scale the Khumbu Icefall on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal on Thursday, May 7, 2026 KEYSTONE

The reason: a huge, unstable serac had blocked the route between Base Camp and Camp 1. A serac is a huge block of ice or ice tower that can form when glacial ice breaks up or tears apart.

So-called "Icefall Doctors", a kind of elite unit of experienced Sherpas, had to use fixed ropes and ladders to secure the route from around 5,300 m to Camp 2 at around 6,400 m. However, the situation below the block remained critical, as chunks of ice kept coming loose.

The serac also meant that the climbing season could only start weeks later, which also led to traffic jams in addition to the large crowds.

At the same time, the weather windows for summit ascents are changing. According to meteorologists, the previously relatively reliable time window in May is becoming increasingly unstable, shortened or postponed. This makes planning more difficult and leads to many expeditions being concentrated on just a few days.

Experts warn that conditions on Everest are likely to become even more difficult in the coming years.