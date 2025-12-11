The "Protector" is an armed ground drone for use on the front line. Image: Ukrainian Armor

The "Protector" could change the course of events on the Ukrainian front: The unmanned combat truck takes on risky missions that previously endangered soldiers - a potential turning point in the war.

Andreas Fischer

With the "Protector", Ukraine has a new vehicle in its arsenal that operates without a crew.

Fully remote-controlled and armed, the ground drone is designed to take on dangerous frontline missions.

Kiev's technological milestone means that Putin's troops on the front line are more at risk than ever. Show more

At first glance, the "Protector" looks like a robust military pick-up: a cabin at the front, a machine gun and a loading platform behind it. But this impression is deceptive: the vehicle needs neither a driver nor a gunner.

Everything on the "Protector" - from steering to firing the machine gun - is controlled from a distance via a control station. The vehicle is a UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), an unmanned ground drone that could fundamentally change the battlefield on the front line.

A declaration of war on Russia

The front in Ukraine has been static for months, with military actions characterized by drone attacks, artillery duels and high risks with every movement on the ground. With the "Protector", a remote-controlled combat truck can now take on tasks that would otherwise be life-threatening. For Russia, this means that vehicles, depots and positions close to the front will be more at risk than ever in future.

The company “Ukrainian Armor” is testing the "Protector" heavy UGV equipped with the Tavria RCWS, which features an M2 Browning 12.7 mm machine gun. pic.twitter.com/tSIw5oaKR3 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝕯𝔢𝔞𝔡 𝕯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔱△ 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇺🇲🇬🇷 (@TheDeadDistrict) November 25, 2025

The UGV is powered by a 3-liter diesel engine with 190 hp. With a range of 400 to 500 kilometers, the maximum speed is 60 km/h. According to the manufacturer, Ukrainian Armor, the all-wheel drive vehicle can easily overcome difficult terrain and water obstacles. The robotic tank can withstand hits to the tire system and is armed against electronic jamming attacks.

With a payload of 700 kilograms, the "Protector" was originally intended for logistical tasks - for transporting ammunition, equipment and supplies as well as for evacuating the wounded.

Milestone for Kiev's military

However, the war requires adjustments in real time - and so the vehicle was upgraded to a modular, armed platform during the course of development. For the manufacturer, the mission is clear: the UGV should "ensure the best possible protection for Ukrainian soldiers", as Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor, emphasizes.

An M2 Browning machine gun in .50 calibre is mounted on the loading platform, integrated into the Ukrainian Tavria-12.7 weapon station. The turret is armoured, digitally stabilized and designed for precise fire against ground targets, armoured vehicles and drones. According to the manufacturer, the system delivered convincing results in firing tests - both from a standing position and while on the move.

Tested under real combat conditions and officially approved by the Ministry of Defense, the vehicle is a milestone for the Ukrainian military. Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkyn speaks of a "new stage in the development of ground-based robotics".

An unmanned vehicle of this class changes the way dangerous operations are carried out - especially where every movement on the front is associated with high risk. According to Churkyn, the technology needs to be "closer to the trenches" so that it can directly relieve soldiers.

The war in Ukraine has shown how rapidly automated systems can develop from an experiment to an indispensable operational tool. The "Protector" dissolves the boundary between robotics and classic military technology - and thus exemplifies how ground combat will change in the future.