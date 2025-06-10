Protests L.A. Mexican flags were very present at the protests. Image: Keystone A demonstrator waves a Mexican flag as a Waymo cab burns near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Image: Keystone There were clashes with the police on the fringes of the initially peaceful protests. Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa Several cars were set on fire. Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa The police drove demonstrators off a freeway that runs through the city center. Image: Eric Thayer/AP/dpa Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are deployed in Los Angeles. Image: Jae Hong/AP/dpa California Governor Gavin Newsom considers the Trump administration's actions to be unlawful. Image: Noah Berger/AP/dpa National Guard soldiers marched in front of a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: Jae Hong/AP/dpa The police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop the demonstrators. Image: Keystone Lighter bullets were also used: here, police officers march through soap bubbles. Image: Keystone Police officers take cover as activists throw stones and fireworks at their vehicles. Image: Keystone The tear gas does not stop this activist from waving the US flag. Image: Keystone Not everyone is quite so steadfast: activists flee from the tear gas. Image: Keystone A demonstrator washes his face with milk after the police used tear gas and stun grenades in front of the federal building in Santa Ana. Image: Keystone Protests L.A. Mexican flags were very present at the protests. Image: Keystone A demonstrator waves a Mexican flag as a Waymo cab burns near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Image: Keystone There were clashes with the police on the fringes of the initially peaceful protests. Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa Several cars were set on fire. Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa The police drove demonstrators off a freeway that runs through the city center. Image: Eric Thayer/AP/dpa Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are deployed in Los Angeles. Image: Jae Hong/AP/dpa California Governor Gavin Newsom considers the Trump administration's actions to be unlawful. Image: Noah Berger/AP/dpa National Guard soldiers marched in front of a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: Jae Hong/AP/dpa The police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop the demonstrators. Image: Keystone Lighter bullets were also used: here, police officers march through soap bubbles. Image: Keystone Police officers take cover as activists throw stones and fireworks at their vehicles. Image: Keystone The tear gas does not stop this activist from waving the US flag. Image: Keystone Not everyone is quite so steadfast: activists flee from the tear gas. Image: Keystone A demonstrator washes his face with milk after the police used tear gas and stun grenades in front of the federal building in Santa Ana. Image: Keystone

Images of angry people and heavily armed soldiers are going around the world. In Los Angeles, the dispute over US migration policy is coming to a dramatic head - both politically and on the streets.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Protests against US migration policy have been taking place in Los Angeles for days.

The protests were triggered by raids against undocumented migrant workers.

The protests have led to violent clashes with the police. Show more

"A city of criminals" is how Kristi Noem, Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, described Los Angeles after the protests continued on Monday evening. Once again, large numbers of people took to the streets to demonstrate against US immigration policy.

The latest demonstrations began when agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids in the city, attempting to detain undocumented immigrants working in the area.

ICE agents also conducted a raid outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles to detain immigrant workers.

US Department of Defense mobilizes armed forces

In response, the US Department of Defense had mobilized thousands of National Guardsmen and 700 Marines from the regular armed forces in the past few days on the instructions of Donald Trump.

The move is considered unusual and controversial, as the president took over the state's National Guard against its will.

Pictures of the protests then went around the world. You can find a selection of them in the gallery above.

