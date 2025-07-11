From the grave, Jeffrey Epstein is threatening to drag Donald Trump down: Right-wing and left-wing media alike are asking who the pedophile's clients were. The maga community and Elon Musk are also outraged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US authorities say there is no list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients and that the pedophile committed suicide.

The deceased's brother says Jeffrey Epstein was looking forward to a hearing on his release on bail. He believes the murder was a cover-up.

CNN presenter Jake Tapper says the US public is being hoodwinked.

There is also rumbling in the Maga community: people like Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Mike Lindell and Marjorie Taylor Greene are criticizing the process and, above all, Justice Minister Pam Bondi.

Elon Musk is no longer directly accusing Donald Trump, but is making clear statements about the case. Show more

The issue of Jeffrey Epstein threatens to become a major problem for Donald Trump: Even many of his supporters do not trust the results that the FBI and the Department of Justice have published in the case.

Just how thin the US President's nerves are becomes apparent on July 8 at a press conference in the White House: Trump freaks out when a reporter asks him about the deceased pedophile - see video above.

His Attorney General tries to clarify open questions, but her answers are not satisfactory for the majority of the audience: betting agencies are already seeing increasing odds that the 59-year-old will not serve a full four years in office.

The Trump administration is facing headwinds on many levels. For example, Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark has commented on the FBI confirming the suicide theory: "When Kash Patel came out with that statement, I laughed at it because it was so stupid".

Brother: Epstein had been looking forward to the bail hearing

The 70-year-old also told the right-wing broadcaster "News Nation" that his brother had been looking forward to a hearing at the time, after which he could possibly have been released on bail. The results of the autopsy were also contradictory. The missing minute on the prison surveillance video also made him suspicious.

I’m gonna start posting this every day so nobody forgets exactly who Donald Trump is and why the Epstein files have suddenly disappeared. pic.twitter.com/GSW13ocYes — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 8, 2025

"Every time they say or do something to suppress the fact that he was most likely murdered, they put their foot further in their mouth," says Mark Epstein to presenter Chris Cuomo. He says the matter is not over yet.

There is a similar tone on the left bank of the media: "This isn't just going to go away," says CNN head Jake Tapper, making it clear: "The public - you - are being played for fools here."

Remember when Trump said he'd release the Epstein files? I do. pic.twitter.com/O6VZ38VSIA — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 9, 2025

The 56-year-old can't understand Trump's outburst at the press conference: "Mr. President, the reason people are talking about this man is because people who work at the highest levels of your administration have been talking about this man for years and that the list, the Epstein list, needs to be made public."

"What's really going on here?"

He wondered "what is really going on here": even if the Epstein list did not exist, there were enough files that could be released. "There is a treasure trove of information, but the White House refuses to share it," said Tapper. "Information that could very well point to those powerful people who may have used Jeffrey Epstein victims."

Jake Tapper claims that there’s a trove of Epstein Documents being withheld from the public.



He is demanding all of it to be released to the public.



I support this.



pic.twitter.com/lQyq8y5fr1 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 8, 2025

There are thousands of pages of files, some of which have been published but are heavily redacted. The victims' statements could also be published without identifying them. Tapper refers to the research of investigative journalist Julie Brown, who has been following Epstein's case for the "Miami Herald" for years.

DOJ & FBI Close the Book on Epstein - But Serious Questions Remain



According to Axios, @TheJusticeDept and @FBI released their long-awaited review of all materials related to Jeffrey Epstein. The agencies claim:



- 300+ GB of files were reviewed, including over 10,000 videos and… pic.twitter.com/6WkkvBGZV4 — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) July 7, 2025

Journalists and Epstein's family are not the only ones who are skeptical: the maga community is also upset. "The Department of Justice and the FBI need to explain themselves more," criticizes Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Pam Bondi "has always lied"

She added: "This is the most famous pedophile in modern history, and there's no way people are going to accept a memo that was written saying there's no client list." Maga influencer Laura Loomer takes Bondi to task: "She's always lied." She calls for the minister to resign.

Please join me in calling for Blondi to RESIGN!



How many more times is this woman going to get away with Fing everything up before she is FIRED?https://t.co/1xnB8rnIZJ pic.twitter.com/NFZokQbtHt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 8, 2025

Right-wing radio star Alex Jones even squeezes a tear out of his eye over the Epstein case, saying it makes him want to puke because he has "integrity": "I really just want the Trump administration to succeed and save this country and do so much good, and then they do something like this."

Alex Jones starts crying and says he’s going to throw up after learning about Trump’s cover up of the Epstein files.



[image or embed] — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8. Juli 2025 um 03:50

For someone who used to be part of the Maga community but has lost faith in Donald Trump, the case is a feast for the eyes: Elon Musk may no longer post on his X platform that Donald Trump is in those Epstein files, but his X feed speaks for itself.

Musk shoots against the White House

Musk posted the following statement: "Bondi says she's releasing the Epstein files. Then they ask some pedophiles not to." Or the statement: "The Trump administration says hundreds of underage girls have been raped - and we won't prosecute a single person who did it."

They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list.



Government is deeply broken. pic.twitter.com/YndRadQUBE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

The richest man in the world himself asks how people are supposed to trust the US president if he won't release the files. He posts a video in which he is a guest on right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan: there, Musk advertised that the public will rightly be "frustrated" if there are no further arrests in the case.

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for procuring young girls: "Who are the clients?" asks Musk.

Rogan is surprised that the names have not yet been identified. "The evidence is there. There are lots of videos. When Epstein's home was searched, there will have been a mountain of evidence. Where is that evidence?"