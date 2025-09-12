Donald Trump blames the "radical left" for the assassination of Charlie Kirk - and there are already fears that the spiral of violence will continue. However, the Republicans themselves are not innocent of this.

Philipp Dahm

Donald Trump blames the "radical left" for yesterday's assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk.

In the video: As silent prayers are to be said for Kirk in the House of Representatives, a verbal exchange between Democrats and Republicans ensues.

Charlie Kirk has taken controversial positions on issues such as the right to bear arms: Some commentators find it incomprehensible that flags of mourning have now been ordered across the country.

Critics complain that the Republicans reacted very differently when Democrats were shot at in Minnesota and a perpetrator fractured Nancy Pelosi's husband's skull in California.

It is feared that political violence will continue to increase. Show more

For Donald Trump, the case is clear: "Violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree."

The "radical left" would "for years put wonderful Americans like Charlie" Kirk close to "Nazis and the worst mass murderers and criminals". "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we see in our country today," the 79-year-old says in a Truth social clip. "And it has to stop now."

Disagreeing doesn’t justify violence. At the end of the day, Charlie Kirk is a husband, a father, a human. No one deserves this. pic.twitter.com/ShJ2uGHKhh — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 10, 2025

The murder of Charlie Kirk fills him with "sadness and anger", the New Yorker explains: He places the act in a row with the attempted assassination of himself in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, attacks on ICE agents and the "vicious murder of a health care manager" in December 2024 in Altoona, Pennsylvannia, by Luigi Mangione.

"You caused all of this"

Trump also mentions the 2017 congressional baseball assassination in Alexandria, Virginia, in which James Thomas Hodgkinson wounded Republican Steve Scalise and five others before the 66-year-old was shot dead himself. "Political violence from the radical left has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives," Trump said.

Secret Service surround Donald Trump on July 13 in Bulter, Pennsylvannia, after a gunman shot the president. KEYSTONE

The "monster", who had also shot Charlie Kirk, had attacked "the whole country". Trump has therefore ordered the flags on public buildings to be flown at half-mast. The controversial nature of the case was demonstrated yesterday afternoon in the House of Representatives.

When silence was requested there for a prayer for Kirk, a loud "no" was heard from an apparently Democratic member of parliament. Republican Anna Paulina Luna is indignant: "You caused all this," she shouts angrily. A war of words breaks out: Speaker Mike Johnson has to call the people to order several times.

Kirk has vehemently defended the right to bear arms

But overall, the political establishment is united in its condemnation of the latest attack. Former President Joe Biden calls for an end to political violence, California Governor Gavin Newsom calls the attack "disgusting, despicable and reprehensible" and Cory Booker, Senator from New Jersey, condoles with Kirk's family.

Charlie Kirk is dead. pic.twitter.com/ygOglkJpGM — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) September 10, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is the person who most closely resembles Trump's image of the "radical left": the socialist from New York also finds clear words for the "terrible political assassination in Utah": Kirk is "another victim of gun violence" that has become a "plague". It is not a question of political views as to whether one mourns the deceased.

With all due respect, Kirk’s words ARE weapons. His followers just pull the trigger. https://t.co/V4UmjrN2ms pic.twitter.com/PqPWPl54Zv — Dude, just no (@dhambrick63) September 10, 2025

On X, the users discuss how Kirk himself felt about gun ownership: For example, the deceased spoke about the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, in April 2023. "I think it's worth putting up with a few gun deaths every year so we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights," Kirk said at the time.

Controversial influencer

There is a cost to arming citizens. "That's part of freedom." Mobility also has its price: 50,000 people die on US roads every year. Nevertheless, driving is not banned - and the same should also apply to weapons.

Charlie Kirk: “It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment”https://t.co/uoM6TqnAgJ pic.twitter.com/mbJSa2Lzmi — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 6, 2023

In light of his death, people not only remember Kirk's statements on weapons. His controversial opinions on slavery, alleged electoral fraud and the coronavirus pandemic also brought the father of two a lot of criticism.

Charlie Kirk said black people were better off in slavery and subjugation before the 1940’s.



“It was bad & it was evil but they committed less crimes”



Are we supposed to mourn him? pic.twitter.com/i3AZVsTP5A — Snowball Tongogara (@snowballOfficia) September 11, 2025

Against this backdrop, some commentators cannot understand why Trump has ordered a flag of mourning. Former President Jimmy Carter was denied this honor on 20 January because Donald Trump had the flags raised again for his inauguration.

No one should have murdered Charlie Kirk.

No one should lower their flag for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NKOSrp4GRD — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 10, 2025

Republicans refused to keep flags half staff for President Carter - a decorated World War II veteran - on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day but are doing so immediately for Charlie Kirk.



How selective patriotism can be. pic.twitter.com/keYi83Gi9N — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 10, 2025

Is this a fucking joke? Calling Charlie Kirk "a truly Great American Patriot" and flying flags across America at half mast... In what fucking world does Kirk — who has been described as a bigot, white supremacist, Christian nationalist, racist, antisemite, and Islamophobe —… pic.twitter.com/78FCOJFcUs — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 11, 2025

"Are you kidding me?"

Meanwhile, poisoned arrows continue to fly from the Trump camp towards the opposition. "The Democrats are to blame for what's happening today," says Republican Nancy Mace. "Just because you speak your mind on an issue shouldn't mean you get shot."

Republican representative Nancy Mace blames the Democrats for Charlie Kirk’s death. Kudos to the journalist for trying to point out her hypocrisy, which she didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/UCiKlK0gTr — 🌍 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡 🌎 𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨 🌏 (@OurEarthAffairs) September 10, 2025

When a reporter asks whether Republicans are not also responsible for the fact that Democrats have been shot in the US state of Minnesota, Mace responds indignantly: "Are you kidding me? An angry left-wing lunatic put a bullet through his neck and now you want to talk about Republicans? No."

But the comparison is obvious: On June 14, a gunman first killed Democrat Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in Brooklyn Park after the perpetrator shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in Champlin.

Little sympathy for Democratic victims

Elon Musk also claimed at the time that "the left" was "murderously violent" and responsible for Hortman's death. In June, Trump was only able to get away with the thin statement that "such terrible violence will not be tolerated" - and attacked Minnesota's Democratic governor Tim Walz in particular.

Respectfully @ScottJenningsKY



Every single word you have said about Charlie Kirk applies to Melissa Hortman, her husband and their dog Gilbert.



Melissa Hortman was duly elected. She and her husband were parents to two kids. They were loved. They were friends to many.



We're… — MM  (@adgirlMM) September 10, 2025

I'm a left-leaning, Christian woman. I'll do the same thing for Kirk I did for Harper & Fletcher in the MN school shooting, & Rep. Melissa Hortman & her husband, Mark. I'll think. I'll pray. Then I'll advocate like hell against those who oppose common sense gun control. pic.twitter.com/Dlg5W6aWTp — BKforreal1989 (@BKforreal1989) September 10, 2025

Donald Trump had a lot to say about the assassination of Charlie Kirk today, even lowering flags to half-staff in honor of the right-wing pundit and personal supporter.



It’s worth reminding everyone that Trump failed to make a statement after Democrat Melissa Hortman and her… pic.twitter.com/lDHCE2jWjx — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 11, 2025

The attack on the home of Democrat Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul in October 2022 also received the same attention. A man broke into the mansion in San Francisco, California, with a hammer and fractured the skull of the politician's husband.

The reaction on the part of the Republicans was not particularly decent: Donald Trump even makes fun of the attempted murder in a speech. "How's her husband?" the New Yorker asked sarcastically.

In light of today’s shooting death of Charlie Kirk, it’s worth remembering that while Paul Pelosi was lying in the ICU with a fractured skull, vile ghouls like Don Jr. thought it was comedy content. These people don’t just enable violence - they celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/BjGLFof1U1 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 10, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. also showed little sympathy on social media. And Elon Musk wrote after the attack on Paul Pelosi: "The left is the party of murderers."

Every prominent -- and not so prominent -- Democrat will condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk.



It will have zero effect on the far right https://t.co/iYKLFAtfQn — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 10, 2025

Political violence is becoming commonplace

Political violence is on the rise in the USA, warns the Democratic governor of Illinois. JB Prizker, however, speaks of a different sign: "It has to stop. I think there are people who are inciting [political violence]. I think the president's rhetoric often incites it."

Prizker explicitly mentions the storming of the Capitol on January 6 and the political assassination in Minnesota. The British Guardian states: "The death of Charlie Kirk shows that political violence is now part of everyday life in the US". After the fatal shooting, the spiral of violence could continue if right-wingers retaliate.

Instead of condemning all political violence, Trump attacked the “radical left” for the killing of Charlie Kirk, even though the shooter is still at large. He vowed to go after everyone who “contributed,” along with “the organizations that fund and support” political violence.… https://t.co/TGP5S92yHx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2025

The group Republicans against Trump is annoyed that the president only criticizes political violence when it comes from the left and ignores the phenomenon when left-wingers are the target. His speech after Kirk's death was "absolutely disgusting". "This is a time for unity and speaking out against all political violence," the group writes on X.