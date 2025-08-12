Steve Witkoff was supposed to solve global political problems for Donald Trump - without any diplomatic experience. The president's friend is now deployed in almost all trouble spots. But his missions keep causing mishaps.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steve Witkoff is Trump's closest special envoy and is active in crises such as Gaza, Ukraine and Iran.

Despite minor successes, he has repeatedly put his foot in his diplomatic mouth - most recently in the Kremlin.

Critics warn of his inexperience - Trump continues to rely on loyalty rather than expertise. Show more

Whether in the Kremlin, in Kiev or in Doha - Steve Witkoff is currently almost constantly on the move to find solutions to the world's biggest crises on behalf of Donald Trump.

The real estate billionaire from New York is considered Trump's closest special envoy and is not officially responsible for any particular region, but for everything that the president personally considers to be a top priority.

His agenda reads like an overview of the most sensitive conflicts: the Gaza war, hostage-taking by Hamas, the war in Ukraine, the civil war in Yemen and the nuclear dispute with Iran.

Close confidants: Trump and Witkoff at a press conference. KEYSTONE

Witkoff has certainly been successful. In January 2025, for example, he brokered a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza war and secured the release of several hostages. A ceasefire was also concluded in Yemen with his help, and he was able to secure the release of US teacher Marc Fogel in Moscow. He is also said to have been involved in negotiating the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin at the end of the week.

Diplomatic scandal

However, many of his missions came to nothing. The Gaza ceasefire collapsed back in March, and the situation in the nuclear dispute with Iran escalated when Israel and later the USA bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

Witkoff is under particular pressure in the Ukraine war. Trump had returned to office with the promise to end the Russian war of aggression quickly. Witkoff has already traveled to Moscow five times this year to persuade Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire. But there has been no tangible progress.

At the beginning of August, he even got into a diplomatic scandal: at a meeting in the Kremlin, Putin presented him with the Soviet Order of Lenin for the mother of a CIA employee who died on the Russian side. An experienced diplomat would probably have rejected this politically explosive gift - Witkoff accepted it.

Friends with Trump for 40 years

Just days earlier, he had to correct a false report: He had suggested to allies that Russia was ready for a partial withdrawal. In fact, Moscow demanded a unilateral withdrawal of the Ukrainians from Donetsk - without anything in return.

The fact that Witkoff is acting in these key roles surprises many in Washington. The man has no diplomatic training whatsoever and has worked exclusively as a real estate investor for decades.

His appointment is the result of an almost 40-year friendship with Trump. As the AP news agency once reported, it began curiously in the 1980s when Witkoff bought the then financially troubled Trump a ham and cheese sandwich in a New York deli.

Loyal dealmaker or not up to the job?

Witkoff later switched from his law firm to the real estate business on Trump's advice. The two often played golf, stood by each other in crises and stuck together even in difficult times. During Trump's first term in office, he remained politically in the background, but became a key supporter during the 2024 election campaign and, according to observers, helped to smooth over internal party conflicts.

According to "Foreign Policy", Trump values him above all as a loyal dealmaker. The president sees him as an assertive problem solver and is prepared to take unconventional paths to achieve this. The fact that Witkoff is not a professional diplomat is of little concern to Trump - on the contrary: he embodies Trump's maxim of putting loyalty above expertise.

Putin and Witkoff in the Kremlin on Wednesday. X

Critics, on the other hand, see him as a special envoy who is "in over his head" - i.e. not up to the job. European diplomats consider him to be "extraordinarily servile" towards Putin. Observers fear that Putin could instrumentalize the US envoy too easily, especially as Witkoff used to meet without his own interpreter and relied entirely on Russian translators.

How long this leap of faith will last will, of course, depend on whether the 68-year-old delivers tangible results soon. Trump is still publicly emphasizing that "great progress" has been made thanks to Witkoff. It remains to be seen how long this will last. For the time being, however, the native New Yorker remains one of America's most unusual top diplomats - always on the brink of disaster, but with the backing of the White House.