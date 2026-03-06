US President Donald Trump apparently wants to win over the Kurds for the war against Iran. Image: Keystone

It's Washington's favorite strategy: let others fight. US media are reporting on plans to drag the Kurds into the war against Iran. While the White House appeases, missiles are already hitting northern Iraq.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Washington is said to be holding talks with Kurdish groups about a possible role in the conflict with Iran - but the White House denies arming them.

Some strategists believe that Kurdish militias could open up a second front in north-western Iran, thereby tying up Iranian security forces.

Open support of the Kurds by the US would greatly escalate the conflict - and could trigger retaliatory strikes by Iran as well as tensions with regional powers such as Turkey. Show more

The risks are enormous, for everyone involved. Rumors of a new front in the Iran war are causing additional unrest in the Middle East. According to reports in several US media outlets, Donald Trump's government is considering supporting Kurdish groups in an uprising against the leadership in Iran. According to these reports, Kurdish fighters could play a role in the fight against Tehran and thus exert additional pressure on the regime.

However, the White House rejects this claim. Donald Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained that reports of the US President approving the arming of Kurdish groups were false. It was only confirmed that the President had held talks with Kurdish leaders - including with regard to a US base in the north of Iraq.

However, the speculation does not appear to be completely out of thin air. Media such as CNN and "The Wall Street Journal" report, citing government sources, that Washington is examining various options - including possible support for Kurdish groups against the Iranian leadership.

At the same time, Tehran has already begun attacking Kurdish positions in northern Iraq with missiles. This is despite the government of the autonomous Kurdish region emphasizing that it does not want to be drawn into a military escalation.

What are the talks between the USA and Kurdish groups about?

Several US media outlets are reporting that representatives of the US government have made contact with Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups. The talks are about possible cooperation in the conflict with Iran - such as reconnaissance, logistical support or coordinated actions along the Iran-Iraq border. However, no concrete agreements have been officially confirmed.

What could Kurdish fighters achieve?

According to analyses, strategists in Washington and Jerusalem see Kurdish militias as a possible force to put additional pressure on Iran. While airstrikes hit military infrastructure, Kurdish fighters could trigger unrest in the north-west of the country and tie down Iranian security forces - without US soldiers having to fight on the ground themselves.

Do the Kurds even want to fight the mullahs?

Representatives of Iranian-Kurdish opposition organizations say they are preparing for possible operations or are prepared in principle to take action against the Iranian regime. At the same time, they emphasize that they have little chance without international support - for example, without air cover, military equipment or political guarantees against Iranian retaliation.

What risks would the Kurds take?

The government of the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq is publicly trying to stay out of the escalation. Politicians in Erbil are warning that their region could be used as a base for attacks against Iran, as this would provoke immediate retaliation from Tehran. Iraq as a whole is currently trying to avoid being drawn into the war.

Kurds and analysts also repeatedly point out that in the past the USA has proceeded according to the motto "partnership first, then drop it". If Washington once again fails to provide reliable security guarantees, Kurdish actors would be particularly exposed in the event of failure.

Has the USA already supplied weapons to the Kurds?

Some media report that US and Israeli services are examining options to support Kurdish groups with training, equipment or weapons. Officials in Washington, however, reject these reports and emphasize that there has been no decision to arm Kurdish forces for a war against Iran. Whether there is already covert support remains unclear.

How is Iran reacting to the developments?

Tehran has regarded Kurdish opposition groups as a security threat for years. The army repeatedly attacks these groups' positions in northern Iraq with missiles and drones and accuses them of being supported by foreign powers. Greater cooperation with the USA could trigger further military strikes.

What consequences would arming the Kurds have for the region?

Experts warn that openly arming Kurdish groups could greatly escalate the conflict. In addition to Iranian retaliatory strikes in Iraq, other regional powers could also react - above all Turkey, which views any strengthening of Kurdish militias with skepticism.