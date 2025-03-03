Western heads of state and government and the leaders of the EU and NATO met in London for a Ukraine summit. Christophe Ena/Pool AP/dpa

The past weekend has shaken up world politics and Europe: Trump has a falling out with Zelensky, London donates billions to Ukraine and Germany promises a lot but does nothing.

On February 28, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had a scandal in the White House.

Various European countries condemned Trump's behavior and assured Ukraine of their continued support.

But what credibility does Europe still have in world politics? Who is allying with whom?

Since Friday, February 28, events in world politics have been coming thick and fast. There has been a scandal between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the White House, Putin is continuing to fire on Ukraine and Germany and co. are beating around the bush instead of taking action.

Has Europe lost credibility on the world political stage? An overview of the last few days:

Scandal in the White House

Last Friday, there was a diplomatic scandal between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House. The meeting, which was originally intended to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, escalated unexpectedly and ended abruptly.

For example, the friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene (Representative) mocked the Ukrainian President for not wearing a suit. Trump and Vance accused Zelensky of lacking gratitude for the USA's support in the war in Ukraine and called on him to make peace with Russia. Zelensky, on the other hand, emphasized the need for security guarantees and firmly rejected a capitulation.

In a press conference on Sunday, President Zelensky expressed his disappointment with Trump's behaviour and emphasized that his country would not accept "negotiations under Russian pressure". He called on the EU countries to "act quickly and decisively" in order to maintain military support.

Does the US government have two faces?

In recent days, the US stance on the Ukraine conflict has undergone a turnaround. Even before Trump took office as president, he assured that he could stop the war in Ukraine in a matter of days.

Trump is actively seeking an end to the conflict. Last Monday, a resolution drafted by the USA was passed by the UN Security Council. This takes a neutral stance on the conflict.

He repeatedly spoke out in favor of Ukraine, but at the same time did not express any negative views on Russia's policy. Following the scandal, the European powers are asking themselves how credible the support of the USA is in an emergency.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump shake hands on Thursday. Keystone/Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

Trump emphasized the need for a quick peace: "Our focus is on achieving a ceasefire and ultimately a lasting peace." He expressed the hope that the war could be ended "within weeks".

The day after the scandal with Selensky, US President Trump received UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump emphasized that there must first be a ceasefire deal in Ukraine before foreign peacekeepers could be deployed. Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would adhere to a peace agreement. However, this assessment was received rather critically by European heads of state.

France clearly on the European side

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously met with Donald Trump in Washington. They discussed a possible peace solution for Ukraine on February 25. After the meeting, Macron appeared confident: "I believe that today was a turning point in our discussions," he said at a joint press conference.

US President Donald Trump (right) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. Ludovic Marin/POOL AFP/AP/dpa

Both heads of state emphasized that concrete talks are underway on an action plan for a lasting solution - including Ukraine. Trump initially sees a ceasefire as a more realistic option: "It would be nice if we could come to an agreement directly. But a ceasefire is always a little quicker," he said.

Every day without fighting could save thousands of lives. Macron agreed with this assessment. However, the scandal on Friday shows how the US president proceeds. It seems as if he has turned 180 degrees in just a few days.

Emmanuel Macron has clear words: in a speech at the Sorbonne on Saturday, he was critical of Trump's wavering stance on NATO and reiterated that Europe "must not rely on the goodwill of a US president".

Great Britain is also fighting on its own behalf

The call for individual responsibility seems to be louder in the UK than in any other European country. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at the summit meeting in London on Sunday that the UK is prepared to secure peace in Ukraine "with soldiers on the ground and planes in the air".

London is also providing 1.6 billion pounds for 5,000 air defense missiles for this project. The UK is thus clearly positioning itself as one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in Europe.

Starmer also called for an independent European defense policy and emphasized the need for a European security coalition. He also assured: "We will stand by Ukraine until this conflict is over."

At the summit, which was attended by European heads of state and government, the importance of a strengthened European defense was emphasized. Starmer emphasized: "Europe must take responsibility for its own defence."

Germany wants to become more independent

Germany also has an opinion - and has had one for three years. It seems that the German government only knows one solution to the Ukraine conflict: weapons. In an interview with Anne Will on Saturday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her shock at the ejection of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky from the White House.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens), demands that instead of saving money for Germany, the government should provide immediate financial aid for Ukraine. (archive photo) Christoph Soeder/dpa

She called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to release the financial military aid for Ukraine and to reform the debt brake. Scholz himself refrained from making clear statements, but government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced on Sunday that Germany continues to "stand by its responsibility towards Ukraine".

Germany wants to act. In view of the uncertainties surrounding future support from the USA, Berlin is discussing the introduction of a European nuclear umbrella. The CDU/CSU and SPD are examining the establishment of special funds worth billions to strengthen the Bundeswehr and infrastructure. France has offered to station nuclear bombers in Germany in order to make itself less dependent on the USA.

Russia: negotiations yes, but no compromises

Russia is observing the Western initiatives and emphasizes its willingness to participate in peace negotiations, provided that these take Russian interests into account.

President Vladimir Putin declared in a speech to the Federation Council on Saturday, March 1, that there would be "no negotiations based on Western ultimatums". Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated on Sunday that Russia would continue to pursue its military objectives in Ukraine as long as "there is no acceptable solution on the table".

Poland: Hard line against Russia, unease towards Trump

Poland is actively involved in the talks on the security situation in Ukraine and supports efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. President Andrzej Duda declared at a conference in Warsaw on Saturday that Poland "will never accept Russia's aggression" and called for stronger military deterrence along NATO's eastern flank.

At the same time, Warsaw expressed concerns about Trump's unclear stance on NATO, particularly with regard to alliance commitments.

Hungary plays with hidden cards

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has officially been considered neutral since the war in Ukraine. However, repeated public statements have led to the suspicion that Orbán could be a friend of Putin.

Orbán pursues an "independent foreign policy" (archive photo) Marton Monus/dpa

Hungary has not commented publicly on the new initiatives in the last three days. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest on Friday and emphasized Hungary's "independent foreign policy". While the majority of the EU is opting for a clear stance against Russia, Hungary remains cautious and continues to cultivate relations with Trump and Putin.

On February 22, the Hungarian president gave a speech in Budapest. He commented on Trump's policy and Ukraine. For him, it is clear that after the end of the war in Ukraine, the question of what comes next remains - namely the question of the "territory" of Ukraine as a "buffer zone" between NATO and Russia, as Orbán put it.

Orbán went on to say that he trusts Trump's actions. He described the Trump administration as an inspiration for Hungary. He trusts in Trump's efforts to create a peace treaty with Russia.

Norway encapsulates itself with sanctions

The Norwegian fuel company Haltbakk Bunkers has announced that it will no longer refuel US warships - as a direct response to the diplomatic scandal in the White House.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the company described the scene as "the biggest shitshow ever shown live on TV" and criticized the Trump administration's Ukraine policy as a "disingenuous spectacle".

Company owner Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian media that the decision had been made: "Not a liter of fuel" would be supplied to the American armed forces "until Trump leaves".

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik comments on Trump. KEYSTONE

Haltbakk Bunkers' move is now also causing a political stir. Norway's Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik emphasized the close cooperation with the USA on Sunday: "The American armed forces will continue to receive the supplies and support they need from Norway."

As a NATO member, Norway supports the European efforts for peace in Ukraine and is involved in the discussions on security guarantees. The Norwegian government stated on Sunday that it wants to participate in the planned European defense strategy and is considering further sanctions against Russia.

The eventful weekend has made it clear in Europe that an independent defense strategy is needed. This is what the UK, France and Germany are calling for.

The cooperation between the UK, France and Germany shows Europe's determination to take a leading role in global security issues. The unclear stance of the USA towards NATO has intensified the debate on an independent European defense strategy.

In an interview with "Le Monde" on Sunday, Macron once again emphasized :"Europe cannot afford to wait any longer - we must guarantee our own security."