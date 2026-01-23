The sudden influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on the North African coast is turning into a humanitarian crisis—and at the same time sparking a new debate over Europe’s external borders. Answers to the most important questions.

Here's what it's all about Tens of thousands of people have entered the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from Morocco illegally within a few days.

Spain is stepping up border security and grappling with a humanitarian crisis.

At the same time, the crisis is intensifying the debate over Europe's immigration policy. Summary created with

Tens of thousands of irregular migrants have reached the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on the North African coast within a matter of days. Spain is stepping up border security, and the EU has pledged support. At the same time, there is speculation about the causes of the sudden influx and Morocco’s role. An overview of the situation:

What has happened in Ceuta over the past few days?

According to local authorities, approximately 60,000 migrants have arrived irregularly in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa over the past two days. Many swam past the border barriers or reached the area via the breakwater on Tarajal Beach. The city, with a population of about 84,000, is surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea and Morocco.

Map of Ceuta Screenshot X

The shelters are overcrowded, and many people have had to spend the night outdoors at times. Local authorities described the situation as an emergency. Many stores in the city remained closed out of fear of attacks.

The Spanish news agency EFE reports, citing police sources, that 57 people have died so far during the mass border crossing. Spain has deployed additional soldiers to support the border police. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that the government would “pull out all the stops” to bring the situation under control, and traveled to Ceuta today.

People continued to cross the border through Friday morning. At the same time, according to the state-run television station RTVE, 37,500 of the people who had arrived irregularly had already returned to Morocco by 3:30 p.m. This has eased the situation somewhat. The Spanish Ministry of the Interior stated that they had left voluntarily.

Who are the people coming to Ceuta?

The majority of those arriving are young men, but there are also women, children, and unaccompanied minors. Many come from Morocco, others from Algeria and sub-Saharan countries. Ceuta and the neighboring exclave of Melilla are the European Union’s only land borders on the African continent and have been among the most important migration routes to Europe for years. After all, anyone who reaches the city is in the EU. Many migrants associate this with the prospect of better job opportunities, legal certainty, and the hope for a better life.

People are walking along the beach as they try to make their way from the Moroccan town of Fnideq in the north to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Associated Press

Why is the situation escalating right now, of all times?

Many of the irregular migrants have deliberately chosen to cross the sea in recent days. The reason for this is a ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court in July, according to which people who reach Ceuta—and also Melilla—by swimming may not be immediately turned back without further consideration. Aid organizations point out, however, that the summer months regularly lead to an increase in such crossings and that the current situation therefore cannot be explained by the ruling alone.

On the Moroccan side, migrants reported rumors that the border had been opened. There is also speculation that Morocco has relaxed its border controls. The diplomatic conflict between Morocco and Algeria is seen as a possible underlying factor. The two countries have been locked in an irreconcilable dispute over Western Sahara for decades. Following Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s recent visit to Algeria, there is speculation that Morocco may have viewed this as an affront and relaxed its border controls for political reasons. However, there is no reliable evidence to support this as of yet.

How are Spain and the EU responding?

Spain has stepped up border security with additional military and police forces. However, the government does not intend to declare a national state of emergency. According to the Ministry of the Interior, migration flows do not meet the legal criteria for activation of Spain’s civil protection system. Instead, Madrid is focusing on closer cooperation with Morocco and announced that it will repatriate people without the right to remain as quickly as possible.

The European Union has pledged support to Spain. Among other measures, the border protection agency Frontex is to help stabilize the situation at the EU’s external border. However, according to Frontex, it has not yet received a request for assistance from the government in Madrid. The British government has also offered Spain support in light of the crisis in the exclave of Ceuta.

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The crisis is now also causing tensions within Europe. Italy’s national-conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has raised the possibility of suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain. She is receiving support from Finland. Finnish right-wing populist Interior Minister Mari Rantanen wrote on X that Spain had failed to protect the Schengen Area’s external border. EU countries must support Meloni’s demand, she said. Countries that are unable to protect their borders cannot be members of the Schengen Area, she wrote. Madrid sharply rejected the demand and accused Rome of exploiting the situation for domestic political gain.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is also a right-wing populist, is calling for the immediate closure of the open Schengen borders with Spain—though he did not specify exactly what he meant by that. France has already announced that it will step up its border controls with Spain.

Is this a one-time crisis or part of a larger trend?

These events are reminiscent of the migration crisis in May 2021. At that time, more than 8,000 people arrived in Ceuta within 36 hours. Spain accused Morocco of deliberately relaxing border controls amid the dispute over Western Sahara. Since the two countries began to mend relations, Madrid and Rabat have once again been working more closely together on migration control.

In 2026, Ceuta has once again been under increasing migration pressure for months. According to figures from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, irregular border crossings in the first half of the year increased compared to the same period last year by more than 160 percent. Observers therefore do not view this as a single incident, but rather as a trend that has been emerging for months and has reached its preliminary peak with the current mass arrival.

With material from the news agencies dpa and Reuters