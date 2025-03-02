Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had harsh words for the Ukraine summit in London. "The Russophobic anti-Trump circle has gathered in London to pledge allegiance to the Nazi nobodies in Kiev," wrote Medvedev, who is now Vice-Chairman of Russia's National Security Council, on the X platform.
"It is a shameful sight"
"It's a shameful sight, worse than the verbal diarrhea of a clown in the Oval Office." In conclusion, Medvedev claimed that the participants of the London meeting wanted to "continue the war to the last Ukrainian".
Medvedev, who was considered a liberal politician during his time as President of Russia (2008-2012), has repeatedly attracted attention with harsh threats such as the use of nuclear weapons against the West since the start of the war against Ukraine three years ago.