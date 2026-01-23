An AI-generated gladiatorial battle is making the rounds in Italy. Behind the production is Roberto Vannacci, arguably the country's most controversial politician. With his new party, he aims to push the political spectrum further to the right.

Who is the controversial figure Roberto Vannacci? The ruthless “Imperator” who is pulling Italy’s right wing even further to the right

Here's what it's all about An AI video featuring Italian far-right politician Roberto Vannacci as an emperor has sparked fierce criticism in Italy.

The former general is using provocation and right-wing issues to further his political career.

With his new party, Vannacci could become a major force in the right-wing camp. Summary created with

An AI-generated video has sparked a controversial debate in Italy: A Roman emperor sits in the imperial box at the Colosseum. Down in the arena, bound opposition politicians await their verdict. The thumb points downward, whereupon a lion and a gladiator armed with a hammer and sickle pounce on the prisoners. The violent scene itself is left out; instead, the video ends with a satisfied smile from the self-proclaimed “Imperator Vannaccius.”

"Imperator Vannaccius" is actually named Roberto Vannacci. He is a former Italian general, leader of the nationalist party Futuro Nazionale (FN), and a member of the European Parliament. And he is currently arguably the most controversial figure in all of Italy.

In the AI video that Vannacci shared on the X platform, he is flanked in the box by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Senate President Ignazio La Russa. Among the victims are Social Democratic opposition leader Elly Schlein and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, party leader of the left-wing populist Five Star Movement.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Between Satire and Violent Fantasies

The fictional scene has caused quite a stir in Italy: Some call it tasteless satire, while others see it as a dangerous portrayal of political violence. Vannacci’s FN party denies any responsibility for the production and describes the video as the work of unknown third parties, which the party leader merely shared. Vannacci has since removed the video from his profile.

For Roberto Vannacci, the outrage comes at just the right time. The 57-year-old thrives politically on provocation. With his scathing attacks on the EU and foreigners, he appeals to Italy’s far-right electorate. Recently, he has been steadily gaining support in all polls.

Vannacci rose to prominence in 2023 with his self-published bestseller *Il mondo al contrario* (*The World Upside Down*). In it, he railed against migration, LGBTQ rights, and social change, among other things. The book sparked a nationwide controversy and instantly turned the then-general into a political star. In 2024, he successfully ran for the right-wing populist party Lega in the European elections.

From General to Right-Wing Politician

Vannacci has since broken away from the Lega and founded his own far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, in February of this year. With slogans such as “Patria e Libertà” (“Fatherland and Freedom”) and “Invertiamo la rotta” (“Let’s Change Course”), the movement advocates for a hard-line immigration policy, the defense of traditional values, and greater national sovereignty.

In recent polls, the party—which was founded just a few months ago—is already polling at up to seven percent—a notable achievement that makes Vannacci a potential power player in the right-wing camp. Should Giorgia Meloni once again need to rely on coalition partners after the next parliamentary elections, the former general could become the key figure in securing a majority.

The Power of Provocation

His recipe for success is as simple as it is effective: attracting maximum attention by taking things to extremes. Vannacci presents himself as a man who says what others no longer dare to say out of concern for political correctness. It’s a strategy that inevitably brings to mind Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen whether this style will take Vannacci as far as it did the U.S. president. One thing is certain, however: Hardly any other politician is shaping the political debate in Italy as strongly as the former general is right now. At least in the short term, he will remain a figure in Italy’s political arena—albeit not as an emperor.

Video from the section