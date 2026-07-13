For a long time, Japan was considered a haven for spies, especially those working for the Kremlin. That may now be over: For the first time since World War II, a central intelligence agency is set to counter the threat from Russia and China.

Here's what it's all about For years, Japan had a reputation as a “spy haven” due to its laws, a reputation that Russia, in particular, knew how to exploit during the war in Ukraine.

In response to the threat posed by Moscow and Beijing, Japan is now establishing a centralized intelligence agency with a budget in the millions—the first such agency since 1945.

Japan is being supported in this effort by Western intelligence agencies from the United States, Germany, and Australia. Summary created with

Foreign spies who use cover identities to influence political and historical processes: What was once the stuff of spy movies after the end of the Cold War seems to be highly relevant again in reality in these times of war and crisis. For a long time, Japan played a key role in this regard; in intelligence circles, it was considered a “spy’s paradise” where Russian agents, in particular, could operate largely undisturbed.

This is now set to come to an end: The growing threat from Russia and China is forcing the government in Tokyo to take a historic step. For the first time since World War II, the East Asian country is establishing a centralized intelligence agency, as reported by the “New York Times,” among others reports.

Disguised as an Aeroflot employee

The extent of foreign intelligence services’ activities in Japan to date was most recently revealed by an investigative report by The New York Times in July 2026. According to the report, dozens of Russian agents who had been expelled from Western countries following Putin’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022 resurfaced in Japan shortly thereafter, according to Western intelligence reports.

According to the *New York Times*, a unit of the GRU military intelligence service, known as the “20th Directorate,” is at the center of Russia’s activities. Disguised as diplomats or businesspeople, its agents obtain sensitive data and high-tech equipment for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As investigative journalists discovered, citing four Western intelligence agencies, the Tokyo office of the Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot is considered the base of operations. Located in the central Toranomon Kotohira Tower, research indicates that GRU veteran Maksim Vladimirovich Filchenkov—who is officially registered as an Aeroflot employee—pulls the strings here.

Japanese High-Tech in Russian Missiles

The consequences of these espionage activities are evident in the destroyed cities of Ukraine. According to estimates by the Ukrainian government, 90 percent of Russian missiles and drones are said to contain Japanese high-tech components.

The “NYT” also provides specific examples in its reporting: After a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile destroyed a residential building in Kyiv in May 2026, killing at least 24 people, investigators reportedly found a Japanese computer module in the rubble that had controlled the missile.

In April 2025 alone, Ukraine reportedly sent at least eight diplomatic notes to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, documenting evidence of the use of components from major corporations such as Panasonic, Toshiba, and NEC in Russian weapons. According to the NYT, the companies in question emphasized that these were older components and that they were strictly complying with the sanctions. In most cases, the goods in question reached Russia via third countries such as Vietnam.

Historical Burden and Weak Laws

The fact that Putin was able to establish a secret network in Japan and successfully use it as a logistical hub for his war is due to the historical burden borne by the Japanese. After the U.S. occupying forces completely dismantled Japan’s security apparatus following World War II, the country—out of concern that the authoritarian prewar secret police system (the notorious “Tokko”) might return— refrained from establishing an independent foreign intelligence service for over 80 years.

Furthermore, Japan’s security agencies have traditionally been extremely fragmented: the police, diplomats, and the Ministry of Defense collect data in isolation. Furthermore, Japan’s secrecy law is weak; while it criminalizes the disclosure of government documents designated as secret, “it does not criminalize covert espionage on behalf of a foreign power or the acceptance of payments from a foreign intelligence service,” according to an expert speaking to the British think tank RUSI.

However, because the geopolitical situation has escalated in recent years with regard to Russia, China, and North Korea, right-wing conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is now taking decisive action and pushing forward the largest security reform program in Japan’s postwar history.

New Centralized Intelligence Agency

The focus is on the establishment of a new, centralized intelligence agency: the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), which, according to information from RUSI, is to be overseen by a National Intelligence Council (NIC) chaired directly by the prime minister. A bill to implement this reform passed the Japanese Upper House at the end of May 2026.

According to information from the think tank, the new agency is set to launch in December 2026 with a budget of approximately $407 million and hundreds of cybersecurity specialists and analysts. It will coordinate the work of approximately 33,000 government employees working in the security sector. In a further step, plans are in place to establish a full-fledged foreign intelligence service modeled after the CIA in 2027.

Support from the West

Japan is drawing on the expertise of its Western partners to build its new intelligence infrastructure. According to the *New York Times*, U.S. intelligence agencies are providing Japan with extensive advice on cyber defense systems and combating industrial espionage. Support is also reportedly coming from Germany and Australia.

Because the reform represents a fundamental break with Japan’s postwar order, it is also sparking resistance within the country: Opposition politician Mizuho Fukushima warned in Parliament that the plans violate the right to privacy and pave the way for a “surveillance state,” as quoted by the “NYT.” A resolution is therefore intended to guarantee the political neutrality of the future intelligence agency.

According to experts, the days when Japan served as a haven for spies are likely over.