After hours of IT problems with entry checks by the Federal Police, the situation appears to be easing. "From the point of view of the Federal Police, the troubleshooting measures at the BKA appear to be having an initial effect," the authority in Potsdam announced. Previously, the capital's BER airport and Düsseldorf airport, among others, had announced that there were no more problems.
According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Police, there were technical faults in information systems "operated by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) for the police information network". This also affected entry controls by the Federal Police.
The BKA is working "at full speed with its partner authorities to rectify the faults and find the causes", according to both the Ministry and the Federal Police.