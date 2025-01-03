The situation at German airports is easing after hours of IT disruption. Bild: dpa

There have been delays at several German airports due to technical problems. The situation seems to be easing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After hours of IT problems at immigration checks at German airports, the situation appears to be easing.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Police, there were technical problems with information systems.

This also affected entry controls by the Federal Police. Show more

After hours of IT problems with entry checks by the Federal Police, the situation appears to be easing. "From the point of view of the Federal Police, the troubleshooting measures at the BKA appear to be having an initial effect," the authority in Potsdam announced. Previously, the capital's BER airport and Düsseldorf airport, among others, had announced that there were no more problems.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Police, there were technical faults in information systems "operated by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) for the police information network". This also affected entry controls by the Federal Police.

The BKA is working "at full speed with its partner authorities to rectify the faults and find the causes", according to both the Ministry and the Federal Police.