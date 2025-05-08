The new pope is here: the white smoke sent people in Rome into a frenzy. Our reporter was in the middle of the hustle and bustle in St. Peter's Square after the announcement of Leo XIV.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new pope was elected, which led to a huge rush to St. Peter's Square.

The tumult was accompanied by cheers, emotional excitement and mass crowds.

Pope Leo XIV stepped onto the balcony, greeted the crowd with words of peace and called for hope.

After the appearance, chaos reigned as thousands streamed out of the square in all directions - yet the atmosphere remained largely peaceful. Show more

Samuel Walder reports from the Vatican:

'I was sitting in a café near St. Peter's Square. The topics at the tables next door: the conclave, the Pope and the Vatican. A little later I was at the entrance to St. Peter's Square. Then the crowd began to go wild. White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. A new pope had been elected.

The tumult began immediately. People ran from all directions towards St. Peter's Square. Old, young, big, small, tourists and the faithful. The entrances to St. Peter's Square, with a view of St. Peter's Basilica, are limited. The police, carabinieri and civilian helpers tried as best they could to direct the crowd in the right direction to avoid traffic jams and hectic rushes.

Police coordinating the entrance. Samuel Walder

It felt like a race. To get the best seat as quickly as possible and, above all, to find the best place to catch sight of the new Pope. People pushed their way to the front. Of course, there was no more room than that.

Here Pope Leo XIV speaks to the people in St. Peter's Square for the first time. Samuel Walder

Crowds, elbows and children on shoulders

Once at the front, people fought for space. Elbows landed in ribs, people stretched and stood on tiptoe, children were hoisted onto shoulders. Organizers and police tried to keep the crowd under control. But amidst all the hustle and bustle, people remained cheerful, congratulated each other, hugged each other and captured the moment with a picture.

People squeezed into a good spot to catch a glimpse of the new Pope. Samuel Walder

A priest from the USA, who did not know who the new pope was at the time, told blue News: "I am very happy that a pope has been elected today. I hope he is as human as Francis." A woman from Rome says: "I am so happy we have a new pope. Francis was a good pope. I hope the new one is at least as good."

"Peace be with you"

Then the Pope steps onto the balcony. The crowd goes wild. There is clapping, cheering, whistling - out of joy. The people greet the newly crowned "Papa". He says: "Peace be with you." And continues: "God loves you all. Evil will not win."

Pope Leo XIV speaks to the people. Samuel Walder

The visitors - I would almost describe them as fans - clap and cheer. The crowd kept waving to the new pope. Between breaks, Leo XIV waves back. It's a strange atmosphere. The situation reminds me of a rock star who has just taken to the stage. People are filming the speech on their cell phones. They take photos, are happy and are spellbound by what the Pope will do next.

The spectacle is over

And then Leo XIV is suddenly gone. After his speech, the Pope turns around and disappears behind the red curtain. People continue to cheer, but the joy does not last long. The crowd starts moving again. Everyone streams towards the exit.

Police, military and coordinators once again steadfastly try to steer the crowd in the right direction. In vain. People stream in all directions. Chaos reigns. Police cars try to get through the crowd, the Pope's parade marches through the people, most people seem to have lost their bearings.

Everyone streams from St. Peter's Square onto the streets of Rome. Samuel Walder

Anyone who has ever been to a concert or festival can imagine how a crowd moves off the site after the performance. But at the Vatican, it wasn't 5,000 people, but around 100,000. Police officers kept shouting in Italian where people had to go. Time and again, people were pushed off the road to make way for cars. Again and again, friends and families lose sight of each other.

Many just wanted to catch a glimpse of the new Pope. They came, took a photo and when it was over, they streamed out. I doubt whether everyone really realized the significance of the fact that a new pope had been elected. But people were in each other's arms and the whole commotion was peaceful.