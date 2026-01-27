After heavy storms in Sicily, an entire slope has collapsed in the small town of Niscemi. Over 1000 people had to leave their homes. Aerial photos show the extent of the landslide.

Heavy rainfall has triggered a massive landslide in a small Sicilian town.

Houses and cars are dangerously close to the edge of the landslide. An access road was buried and is no longer passable.

Drone images show the destroyed area and the buildings in danger of collapsing. Show more

More than 1000 people have been evacuated after a heavy landslide in Niscemi, Sicily. During a thunderstorm on Sunday, a section of a rock face around four kilometers long collapsed. Since then, houses have been standing dangerously close to the abyss, but no one has been injured.

The mayor speaks of a worsening situation: the ground continues to give way due to persistent rainfall. The masses of earth buried an access road to the town. Italy declared a state of emergency for southern Italy and made 100 million euros available for initial emergency measures.

