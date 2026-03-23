The SPD leadership with Bärbel Bas and Lars Klingbeil is under pressure. KEYSTONE

The traffic light government has been voted out, the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate is back in power after 35 years in opposition. The state parliament in Mainz will change a lot. Meanwhile, the mood in the SPD is at rock bottom.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After the election defeat in Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD cancels a press conference and comes under internal pressure.

Party leader Lars Klingbeil calls for a debate on the party's course, but rules out resigning.

Karl Lauterbach speaks publicly of a "fiasco" and a "catastrophic result" for the party. Show more

The SPD is in a deep crisis after the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate - and is initially reacting by withdrawing. The party canceled a planned press conference for Monday morning at short notice. Instead, only party leader Bärbel Bas and co-leader Lars Klingbeil appeared before the media at the Willy Brandt House.

The decision seems like a symbol of the current situation: uncertainty, pressure - and unanswered questions. Internally, the discussion already seems to be in full swing. According to "Table.media", Klingbeil himself put his role up for debate in an internal meeting. "If I am the problem, you should say so," he is quoted as saying. At the same time, he made it clear publicly that he does not want to resign. "I'm not ducking away," he said on ARD.

The absence of Alexander Schweitzer, the leading candidate in Rhineland-Palatinate, is causing additional tension. Officially, his absence is explained by last-minute changes to his schedule. However, as the newspaper "Bild" writes, frustration with the party leadership may have played a role.

Lauterbach also admits: "Catastrophic findings"

The initial situation is explosive: after 35 years in government, the SPD in Rhineland-Palatinate has plummeted to 25.9 percent and is well behind the CDU. It is not just a defeat - it is a turning point for the party.

The depth of the uncertainty is also evident in public appearances. In the ARD program "Caren Miosga", Karl Lauterbach found clear words for his party's performance. The election result was "a fiasco", said the former health minister. He went on to say that the state of the SPD was a "catastrophic finding".

Following the renewed disappointment in the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was unequivocal in his criticism of his own party. ARD

Lauterbach made it clear that he does not want to engage in a debate about personnel. Instead, he is calling for substantive reforms. "We must become credible through the reforms we make," he explained. He addressed topics such as the healthcare system, education and social justice.

At the same time, criticism of the party is becoming more fundamental. In particular, the relationship with the traditional electorate is under discussion. Many former regular voters - especially employees - are increasingly turning to other parties. Lauterbach also admitted that this is a central problem.

Caren Miosga (second from right) analyzed the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate with her guests on Sunday evening. ARD

Journalist Alisha Mendgen formulated the criticism even more sharply. She questioned whether the SPD is still perceived as a traditional workers' party. "I have the impression that the SPD is often just about handing out money. But in reality, there is not much to distribute," she said on the show. She also attested that the party had "little will to reform" and warned that many voters had the impression that the SPD no longer provided any convincing answers.

However, the discussion extends beyond the SPD. The CDU, which emerged victorious in Rhineland-Palatinate, also sees a need for action. Head of the Chancellery Thorsten Frei emphasized that the political fringes - especially the AfD - remain strong. "We haven't really achieved a turnaround in federal politics yet," he said.