Switzerland considers itself healthier than it actually is. Whether it’s cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or dementia—Swiss people consistently underestimate their personal risk of developing these conditions.

This is the finding of the “Health Forecast” study funded by the health insurer Sanitas. It reveals a striking pattern: While the population is aware of serious diseases, they often consider themselves personally less at risk than peers of the same age and gender.

This complacency is particularly evident when it comes to diabetes and dementia. Only 16 percent of respondents believe their personal risk of type 2 diabetes is above average. Yet, according to the Health Forecast, the lifetime risk in industrialized nations is as high as 40 percent. For dementia, the figure is as low as 13 percent. When it comes to cancer, too, only about one in five people consider themselves to be at higher risk.

Heart disease is also underestimated

Swiss people are most likely to recognize an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Twenty-eight percent consider their personal risk to be above average.

Differences are also evident between men and women. When it comes to cancer risk, women are more cautious: 24 percent assess their risk as above average, compared to 18 percent of men. For cardiovascular diseases, the situation is reversed: here, 31 percent of men consider themselves at higher risk, compared to 25 percent of women.

Approximately 2,500 people between the ages of 18 and 74 across Switzerland were surveyed for the Health Forecast. The study results were incorporated into the book titled “Health Forecast – Prepared for the Future,” which is being released on Tuesday.