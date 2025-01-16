All the important datesThe timetable until the German federal elections
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has decided to dissolve the Bundestag and set a date of February 23rd for the new parliamentary elections.
It won't be long until the elections in February. blue News gives you an overview of the most important dates up to February 23.
Timetable until the federal election
January 11: The SPD finally chooses its candidate for chancellor at a party conference in Berlin. Update: The SPD enters the race with Olaf Scholz.
12 January: The left-wing nationalist BSW adopts its election manifesto at a members' party conference and chooses party founder Sahra Wagenknecht as its lead candidate.
11/12 January: The right-wing populist AfD adopts its election manifesto at a party conference in Riesa and nominates Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor.
26 January: The Greens adopt their election manifesto at a party conference in Berlin.
January 30: The election proposals must be finalized and the printing of ballot papers can begin.
February 3: The CDU meets for an early federal party conference in Berlin.
February 8: The CSU meets for a party conference with a view to the Bundestag elections.
February 9: The FDP holds an extraordinary federal party conference in Potsdam in preparation for the federal election.
February 9: First televised duel on ARD and ZDF between Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his challenger Friedrich Merz (CDU/CSU). One week later, RTL has invited the two opponents to the television studio. There will also be further TV discussions in various constellations with the leading candidates.
February 11: Probably the last session of the Bundestag before the election, it is likely to become an election campaign debate - on this day, the MPs meet for the general debate.