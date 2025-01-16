ARCHIVE - Frank-Walter Steinmeier called early federal elections after the end of the "traffic light" government at the beginning of November. sda

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has decided to dissolve the Bundestag and set a date of February 23rd for the new parliamentary elections.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It won't be long until the elections in February. blue News gives you an overview of the most important dates up to February 23.

The traffic light coalition broke up in November 2024, mainly due to a bitter dispute over the future course of economic and budgetary policy. Christoph Soeder/dpa