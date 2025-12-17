Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time. (archive picture) Bild: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/dpa

The violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele are causing consternation. The couple's son has been charged with murder - and is now in court for the first time.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The son of murdered director Rob Reiner and his wife has appeared in court for the first time.

Nick Reiner did not initially comment on his guilt or innocence.

The public prosecutor's office had previously charged the 32-year-old with two counts of murder. Show more

Following the violent death of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, the couple's son, who has been charged with murder, has appeared in court for the first time.

Nick Reiner did not initially comment on his guilt or innocence, according to US media reports. It was still "too early" for that, said his lawyer Alan Jackson. The next hearing is scheduled for January 7.

There are "very complex and serious challenges associated with this case", Jackson continued. He called on the public and the media not to rush to judgment.

Death penalty possible

The public prosecutor's office previously charged the 32-year-old with two counts of murder. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment, possibly even the death penalty.

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday evening, around six hours after police discovered the couple killed in his home in the Brentwood district. Rob Reiner, director of hit films such as "Harry and Sally", "Misery" and "A Matter of Honor", was 78 years old.

Reiner's remaining children share statement

His wife Michele, who had worked as a photographer, was 70 years old, according to the public prosecutor's office. The couple, who had been married since 1989, had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy. The director also adopted the daughter of his first wife Penny Marshall.

The loss of their parents was "terrible and devastating", Jake and Romy Reiner said in a joint statement. "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we feel every moment of every day. The terrible and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something no one should ever have to experience. They weren't just our parents, they were our best friends." They asked for their privacy to be respected - and for "our parents to be remembered with the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."