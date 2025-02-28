Donald Trump wants to make Canada the 51st federal state - but the move has met with little approval there. His desires are a disservice to the Conservatives, who are now losing ground ahead of the election. Justin Trudeau likes that.

Philipp Dahm

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada has fallen from 65 percent approval in 2016 to 22 percent in January 2025.

Donald Trump's aggressive annexationist tendencies could now cost the Conservatives what they thought was a sure electoral victory in October.

After years, the Liberals have overtaken the Conservatives in the polls again.

If Canada were to become a US state, it would receive 54 electoral votes, similar to Democratic California.

Potential own goal: 108 Democratic voters would make re-election difficult for the Republicans. Show more

At the beginning of the year, it was virtually certain that the Liberal Party of Canada was facing a phenomenal decline: After its leader Justin Trudeau was appointed prime minister in November 2015, his party achieved a whopping 65% approval rating in September 2016. After that, however, it was all downhill.

Before Donald Trump takes office, the figure drops to a meagre 22%, "Sky News" marvels. It seems certain that the Conservatives will take power in the elections in October this year. The situation is so precarious that Trudeau has already resigned as party leader: he is only holding the office provisionally.

You kiss good friends: At the G7 summit in Biarritz in August 2019, Justin Trudeau greets Melania Trump, who is standing next to her husband. Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (right) look on. Image: Keystone

But just one month after the Sky News report, the Telegraphis sounding the alarm: "Donald Trump could cost Canada's Conservatives the election," warns the conservative British newspaper. The reason for this is the US president's aggressively expressed desire to annex the neighboring country to his state.

"So far, the opposition has dominated the polls"

The New Yorker has backed up his demand with the threat of high tariffs. This process alone has provoked sharp reactions in Canada. On the one hand, various retailers there have declared a boycott of American goods. On the other hand, there were loud boos at a basketball game against a US team when the US anthem was played. This is not really how the good Canadian is known.

Canada has its own character, the Telegraph notes: a social democratic tradition, a welfare state, a right to abortion and a foreign policy that is oriented more towards Europe than the USA. Canadians feel differently to Americans: a takeover by the USA is therefore out of the question.

I don’t think Americans understands how angry Canadians are. I have never seen so many people displaying Canadian flags, boycotting American-made products and services, and refusing to travel to the U.S. https://t.co/ZgK99CcUiH — Cathy Barr, PhD (@CathyBarr) February 22, 2025

And that is why the Conservatives are now in trouble: "So far, the opposition leader has dominated the polls," write the British. However, Pierre Poilievre and his party would lose ground after Trump's attack. Poilievre's problem is that he comes from the right wing of the Conservatives, who are struggling to distinguish themselves from the US right.

Liberals overtake the conservatives

The Telegraph wrote almost three weeks ago that the election race was not yet over: "[But] how ironic would it be if Donald Trump's completely unnecessary tirades and ill-considered economic policies gave the party of Canadian liberalism another term in office?"

Donald Trump: “A lot of people in Canada are liking becoming our beautiful, cherished 51st state."



Fact check: Utterly false. Every poll from past weeks shows the vast majority of Canadians do not want to become Americans.

pic.twitter.com/25FD6aSBTQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2025

And now the time has come: after years of polls showing the Conservatives ahead of the Liberals, the trend has reversed thanks to Trump. A new survey commissioned by "Global News" puts Trudeau two points ahead of Poilievre with 38 percent.

Canadians are boycotting American goods in protest of reciprocal tariffs. Canada First! Sounds familiar and reasonable. As usual, they make our point for us. pic.twitter.com/Zqb88Xotmt — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) February 24, 2025

The overtaking maneuver succeeded because the Liberals gained 10 percent and the Conservatives lost 5 percent. "The Liberal leadership is changing," said Darrell Bricker, CEO of polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs. "Justin Trudeau has left the party and there will be a new leader of the Liberal Party. I think people are excited to see who that will be."

Federal state of Canada could cost Republicans the election

In addition, there is the Trump effect: "The threat from south of the border has meant that we are no longer dealing with the legal disputes of the Liberals over the last ten years, but with the United States." Donald Trump should be careful what he wishes for.

We all know why Trump hates Canada. .. Yes, I am also jealous of Trudeau's charm. 😉 pic.twitter.com/F37IJXP3oR — Marius (@MariusTwister) February 4, 2025

At just over 41 million, Canada is similar in size to California, which has just under 40 million people. And with 54 electors, California has the largest group in the Electoral College, which elects the president. It is followed at a considerable distance by Texas and Florida - with 40 and 30 electors respectively.

Just imagine the number of votes Canada would bring to the electoral college and which party they’d most likely go to….. pic.twitter.com/VlK0dEsoBb — John Charles Bayliss (@JohnCBayliss) February 21, 2025

If Canada were to become the 51st state in the USA, it would probably also need at least 54 electors. California is a stronghold of the Democrats: If another blue bloc were to be added with Canada, the Democrats would already have 108 electors in the next presidential election in November 2028.

This would significantly reduce the Republicans' chances of re-election. Has Trump thought about that? The 78-year-old will do so in October at the latest if the liberals actually remain in government.