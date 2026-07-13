Lindsey Graham's death is changing the dynamics in the U.S. Senate. The Republican leaves a gap between the Trump camp and the party establishment. Now the battle to succeed him begins.

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Here's what it's all about The death of Senator Lindsey Graham marks the end of an influential era for Republicans in the Senate.

As a mediator between Donald Trump and Congress, he leaves a political vacuum within the party.

His absence could affect key legislative initiatives and U.S. foreign policy. Summary created with

Why is Graham's death so significant?

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died. His office announced on Sunday that the longtime politician from South Carolina had died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness.

His death marks far more than the end of a long political career. It symbolizes the end of an entire era within the Republican Party. Along with Mitch McConnell, who is in poor health, a generation of Republicans who shaped the Senate for decades is disappearing from the political center of Washington.

Graham had been a member of the Senate since 2003, and McConnell since 1985. Both embodied the classic Republican power structure that had long dominated the party.

They have shaped the Republican Party for decades: Lindsey Graham (left) and Mitch McConnell. Keystone

It remains unclear whether McConnell will resume his duties soon. After weeks of speculation about his health the 84-year-old recently announced that he was suffering from “mild pneumonia” following a fall and would not be returning to the U.S. Senate for the time being.

Graham’s permanent departure and McConnell’s—at least for now—temporary departure reinforce the impression that the tectonic plates of American politics are shifting. Generational shifts are on the horizon for both Republicans and Democrats, and ideological power struggles are intensifying. At the same time, pressure is mounting on political leaders to provide answers to economic uncertainty, the high cost of living, and international crises.

Graham's death therefore comes at a time when many observers are already speaking of the collapse of the existing political order.

Is there now a power vacuum within the Republican Party?

Yes—at least in part. Lindsey Graham was far more than just an ordinary senator. He was one of the most important links between Donald Trump and the Republican establishment in Congress. His colleagues in the Senate called him the “Trump whisperer.” Anyone who wanted to understand how Trump felt about a particular issue, or how the president might be persuaded to change his mind, often turned to Graham.

This role was unique. Graham was able to speak with both traditional Republicans and staunch MAGA supporters and mediate between the two camps. His death therefore leaves a void that cannot simply be filled by a successor.

This is particularly evident in the realm of foreign policy. Both Ukraine and Israel viewed Graham as a direct line to Trump. At the same time, he was one of the most influential voices in the Senate advocating for a hardline foreign policy toward Russia and Iran. With his death, the Republican camp loses a politician who was able to bring together the party’s various foreign policy interests.

How is Trump's influence changing?

Graham and Trump were initially political opponents. During the 2016 Republican primary campaign, Graham was one of Trump’s harshest critics and openly questioned his fitness for the presidency. For example, Graham called Trump a “racist, xenophobic, religious fanatic.”

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They were also worlds apart in terms of policy: Graham stood for the classic Republican foreign policy of the Reagan era, while Trump, with his “America First” approach, rejected many of those principles.

After Trump’s election victory, however, their relationship changed fundamentally. Graham became one of the president’s closest confidants in the Senate and was eventually regarded as his most important liaison in Congress. Critics saw this as political opportunism, while supporters emphasized that Graham had used his closeness to Trump to influence the president, particularly on foreign policy.

“They didn’t always see eye to eye. But they always agreed to remain on good terms, even when they disagreed,” says Tim Scott, who, like Graham, represents South Carolina in the Senate, summarizing the relationship between Trump and Graham.

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After Graham's death, Trump said that his friend had been full of energy just a few hours earlier. At the same time, he made it clear that Graham had been an extraordinary politician in his eyes.

Politically, however, Graham’s death also opens up new opportunities for Trump. Since the seat in South Carolina must be filled, the president is likely to exert considerable influence over the selection of a successor. This will allow Trump to further consolidate his control over the Republican Party and groom another senator to his liking.

Who could replace Graham?

First, South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, will appoint an interim senator. Since Graham was up for reelection anyway in this year’s midterm elections in November, a Republican primary will also have to be organized on short notice.

Several prominent Republicans are being mentioned as possible candidates. They include Congresswoman Nancy Mace (48), South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette (58), and conservative Representative Ralph Norman (73). Joe Wilson (78) was also mentioned, but he made it clear that he would prefer to remain in the House of Representatives so as not to jeopardize the Republicans’ slim majority there.

Trump has already stated that he has a favorite in mind to succeed Graham, but did not want to publicly name him yet. However, this statement illustrates just how strongly the president is likely to try to personally influence the succession process.

Is the balance of power in the Senate shifting?

The Republican majority is likely to remain intact for the time being. Since Governor McMaster is also a Republican, he is expected to appoint a Republican interim senator, thereby restoring the previous 53-to-47 seat lead.

Nevertheless, practical problems are arising—especially since the Republicans in the Senate have had to manage without Mitch McConnell for weeks now. Every vote counts, especially in close votes. Graham’s death further exacerbates this situation. The pressure on McMaster is likely to be correspondingly high to name a successor as quickly as possible.

Are legislative proposals now in jeopardy?

Several key Trump administration projects are particularly affected. Graham chaired the Senate Budget Committee and played a key role in negotiations over the budget process intended to advance parts of Trump's voting rights agenda.

In particular, the so-called SAVE America Act is losing one of its most important supporters. The bill aims to tighten voter registration requirements. In the future, citizens would have to prove their U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

Trump and his allies justify this by citing the need to protect the integrity of elections, while critics see it as an obstacle that could make it harder for many eligible voters to cast their ballots. Trump had hoped to gain enough support for his plans with Graham's help.

Has lost an important ally in Congress: U.S. President Donald Trump. Social Democratic Party

Graham is said to have recently even been open to abolishing the filibuster in order to pass the bill with a simple majority. The filibuster is a procedural rule in the Senate that requires a majority of 60 votes instead of 51 for many bills.

Other projects could also become more difficult. The Senate must deliberate on additional defense spending related to the war against Iran. Graham would have been one of the most vocal advocates for these funds. At the same time, with McConnell gone, the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee—which oversees defense matters—is also absent.

In addition, Graham was considered a key supporter of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whose confirmation by the Senate is imminent.

What does his death mean for U.S. foreign policy?

In terms of foreign policy, Graham is likely to be particularly difficult to replace. For decades, he was one of the most staunch advocates within the Republican Party for an active and militarily strong U.S. foreign policy. He consistently championed high defense spending, close ties with Israel, and extensive support for Ukraine.

Graham had recently achieved a major political victory. In a surprise move, Donald Trump endorsed Graham's bipartisan initiative calling for tough sanctions against countries that import Russian oil and other energy resources.

Just one day before his death, Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. “I am grateful to Lindsey for honoring our fighters,” Zelenskyy wrote on X afterward. He added that it is especially important right now to increase the pressure on Russia through new sanctions.

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Several senators are now calling for Graham's law to be passed as soon as possible and for it to be regarded as part of his political legacy.

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